bamsort
Sort BAM files.
This tool can sort the reads within a BAM file in a variety of ways, including by position in the genome (coordinate) or read name (queryname). This enables compatibility with the requirements of different downstream tools.
Five sort modes are supported:
-
coordinate (Picard-compatible)
-
coordinate (fgbio-compatible)
-
queryname (Picard-compatible)
-
queryname (fgbio-compatible)
-
template coordinate sort (fgbio-compatible)
Allowed values for --sort-order are as follows:
-
coordinate [default]
-
queryname
-
templatecoordinate
Allowed values for --sort-compatibility are as follows:
-
picard [default]
-
fgbio
coordinate and queryname sorting can be done in either picard or fgbio mode. templatecoordinate can only be done in fgbio mode.
See the bamsort Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun bamsort \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \
--sort-order coordinate
The command below is the Picard counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.
$ java -Xmx30g -jar picard.jar SortSam \
I=<INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
O=<OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_BAM}
Type
Name
Required?
Description
|I/O
|‑‑in‑bam IN_BAM
|Yes
|Path of BAM/CRAM for sorting. This option is required.
|I/O
|‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM
|Yes
|Path of BAM/CRAM file after sorting.
|I/O
|‑‑ref REF
|Yes
|Path to the reference file.
|Tool
|‑‑sort‑order SORT_ORDER
|No
|Type of sort to be done. Possible values are {coordinate,queryname,templatecoordinate}. (default: coordinate)
|Tool
|‑‑sort‑compatibility SORT_COMPATIBILITY
|No
|Sort comparator compatibility to be used for compatibility with other tools. Possible values are {picard,fgbio}. TemplateCoordinate will only use fgbio. (default: picard)
|Performance
|‑‑num‑zip‑threads NUM_ZIP_THREADS
|No
|Number of CPUs to use for zipping BAM files in a run (default 16 for coordinate sorts and 10 otherwise).
|Performance
|‑‑num‑sort‑threads NUM_SORT_THREADS
|No
|Number of CPUs to use for sorting in a run (default 10 for coordinate sorts and 16 otherwise).
|Performance
|‑‑max‑records‑in‑ram MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM
|No
|Maximum number of records in RAM when using a queryname or template coordinate sort mode; lowering this number will decrease maximum memory usage. (default: 65000000)
|Performance
|‑‑mem‑limit MEM_LIMIT
|No
|Memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)
|Performance
|‑‑gpuwrite
|No
|Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
|Performance
|‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO
|No
|Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None)
|Performance
|‑‑gpusort
|No
|Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.
|Runtime
|‑‑verbose
|No
|Enable verbose output.
|Runtime
|‑‑x3
|No
|Show full command line arguments.
|Runtime
|‑‑logfile LOGFILE
|No
|Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
|Runtime
|‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR
|No
|Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
|Runtime
|‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
|No
|Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
|Runtime
|‑‑keep‑tmp
|No
|Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
|Runtime
|‑‑no‑seccomp‑override
|No
|Do not override seccomp options for docker.
|Runtime
|‑‑version
|No
|View compatible software versions.
|Runtime
|‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks
|No
|Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.