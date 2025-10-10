Getting the Best Performance

This section details guidelines specific to individual tools.

Germline Pipeline uses tools fq2bam and haplotypecaller. For more information, refer to sections Best Performance for fq2bam and Best Performance for Haplotypecaller for parameter choices. We recommend using the following command for best performance.

On an H100 DGX the germline pipeline typically runs in under ten minutes.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir \ --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 \ nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun germline \ --ref /workdir/Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta \ --in-fq /workdir/fastq1.gz /workdir/fastq2.gz \ --out-bam /outputdir/fq2bam_output.bam \ --tmp-dir /workdir \ --bwa-cpu-thread-pool 16 \ --out-variants /outputdir/out.vcf \ --run-partition \ --read-from-tmp-dir \ --gpusort \ --gpuwrite \ --keep-tmp

DeepVariant Germline Pipeline uses tools fq2bam and deepvariant. For more information, refer to sections Best Performance for fq2bam and Best Performance for Deepvariant for parameter choices. We recommend using the following command for best performance.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir \ --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 \ nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun deepvariant_germline \ --ref /workdir/Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta \ --in-fq /workdir/fastq1.gz /workdir/fastq2.gz \ --out-bam /outputdir/fq2bam_output.bam \ --tmp-dir /workdir \ --bwa-cpu-thread-pool 16 \ --out-variants /outputdir/out.vcf \ --run-partition \ --read-from-tmp-dir \ --gpusort \ --gpuwrite \ --keep-tmp

The PacBio Germline Pipeline runs minimap2 for alignment and deepvariant for variant calling.

For more information, refer to sections Best Performance for Minimap2 and Best Performance for Deepvariant for parameter choices. We recommend using the following command for best performance.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun pacbio_germline \ --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \ --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ} \ --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \ --out-variants /outputdir/out.vcf --max-queue-reads 5000000 \ --max-queue-chunks 10000 \ --run-partition \ --read-from-tmp-dir \ --num-streams-per-gpu 4 \ --gpusort \ --gpuwrite \ --keep-tmp

Parabricks fq2bam automatically uses an optimal number of streams based on the GPU's device memory specifications (by default --bwa-nstreams auto ). You can experiment further with the --bwa-nstreams and --bwa-cpu-thread-pool parameters to potentially achieve better performance. To achieve optimal performance during the sorting, duplicate marking, and compression phases, we recommend --gpusort and --gpuwrite , where --gpusort uses GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking and --gpuwrite will use one GPU to accelerate BAM or CRAM compression. Below is our recommendation for best performance.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 \ nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun fq2bam \ --ref /workdir/Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta \ --in-fq /workdir/fastq1.gz /workdir/fastq2.gz \ --out-bam /outputdir/fq2bam_output.bam \ --tmp-dir /workdir \ --bwa-cpu-thread-pool 16 \ --out-recal-file recal.txt \ --knownSites /workdir/hg.known_indels.vcf \ --gpusort \ --gpuwrite

DeepVariant from Parabricks has the ability to use multiple streams per GPU. The number of streams that can be used depends on the available resources. The default number of streams is set to auto , which will use an optimal configuration based on prior testing as a function of the size of the GPU's device memory. However, the number of streams can be increased up to a maximum of six via the --num-streams-per-gpu parameter to potentially get better performance. Experiment with the number of streams until you get the optimal number on your system. The parameter --run-partition is used as it more efficiently splits up works across multiple GPUs for multi-GPU systems. If you use less than 2 GPUs, you can omit that parameter. We recommend using the following command for best performance.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun deepvariant \ --ref /workdir/Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta \ --in-bam /outputdir/fq2bam_output.bam \ --out-variants /outputdir/out.vcf \ --run-partition

Use the parameter --run-partition as it more efficiently splits up works across multiple GPUs for multi-GPU systems. If you use less than 2 GPUs, you can omit that parameter. We recommend using the following command for best performance.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun haplotypecaller \ --ref /workdir/Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta \ --in-bam /outputdir/fq2bam_output.bam \ --out-variants /outputdir/out.vcf \ --num-htvc-threads 8 \ --no-alt-contigs \# This flag will ignore all outputs after chrM --run-partition

Parabricks minimap2 automatically sets optimal parameters based on which --preset is selected and how many GPUs are detected on the system. The parameter --chunk-size can have a big impact on run performance and memory usage. If you use 8 GPUs, this value is most efficient at 1000. If you use fewer than 8 GPUs, 5000 potentially provides better performance. While setting this value higher may result in better performance, higher values will use much more host memory. The parameters --max-queue-reads and --max-queue-chunks serve to reduce host memory usage by limiting workloads between different stages of processing. Increasing these values will lift the restrictions and might provide some additional speedup at the cost of higher host memory usage.

The following command line options provided optimal performance for PacBio data.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun minimap2 \ --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \ --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ} \ --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \ --max-queue-reads 5000000 \ --max-queue-chunks 10000 \ --gpusort \ --gpuwrite

The following command line options provided optimal performance for splice and splice:hq presets.

Decrease --num-threads to reduce CPU memory usage.

Copy Copied! $ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place. docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ --workdir /workdir --env TCMALLOC_MAX_TOTAL_THREAD_CACHE_BYTES=268435456 nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \ pbrun minimap2 \ --preset splice \ --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \ --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ} \ --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \ --num-threads 148 \ --max-queue-reads 5000000 \ --max-queue-chunks 10000 \ --gpusort \ --gpuwrite

During runtime, VG Giraffe loads index data into GPU device memory, which can impact available memory for concurrent operations. To optimize device memory usage and performance, consider the following options tailored to your GPU device memory capacity:

For 16GB devices (e.g. T4): Use --low-memory option

For 16GB-40GB devices (e.g. L4, A10) optimize performance by adjusting: --nstreams : Controls the number of CUDA streams per GPU --batch-size : Adjusts the number of reads processed in a batch For L4 best performance was obtained using --nstreams 2 --batch-size 8000

For >40GB devices: Default parameters are sufficient; however, there is the potential for further optimization by adjusting the number of streams.

For >80GB devices, better performance can be achieved by increasing the number of streams and by enabling the computation of minimizers and seeds on GPU: --minimizers-gpu . On an H100 DGX, best performance was obtained using --nstreams 4 --batch-size 10000 --minimizers-gpu