Running NVIDIA Parabricks on AWS

In this section, we will show how to start an EC2 instance on AWS.

Begin by navigating to the EC2 console on AWS. The page should look something like this:





In the left sidebar under “Instances” click “Instances”. Here we can see all the instances we have created. Let’s create a new one where we will install Parabricks, by clicking “Launch instances” in the top right.





In this guide, we will name our instance “Parabricks” but it can be named anything.





We will use an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) that has all the software requirements for Parabricks. Under “Application and OS Images” search “Deep Learning AMI” and select any recent version.





For installing and testing Parabricks, we will need an instance with at least 1 GPU. Under “Instance type” select “Compare instance types”. In the search bar type “g4dn.4xlarge” and select that instance type from the list of options. This instance has 1 NVIDIA T4 GPU with 16 vCPUs and 64 GB of RAM. Read more about g4dn instances on the AWS documentation.





We need to select a key pair if we want to use SSH to log into the instance. For this tutorial, we will be logging into the instance using “EC2 Instance Connect” which does not require a key pair. In the “Key pair” drop-down, we will select the first options “Proceed without a key pair”.

However, if you do want to generate a key pair, select “Create new key pair”, give the key pair a name, and select “Create key pair”. The key will automatically download. Save this for a later step.





Lastly, we must increase the storage quota so that when we download and run our test data, we have enough disk space. Under “Configure storage” change the default Root volume size to 500 GB.

Our instance is ready to be launched now. Select “Launch instance”.





The instance should begin to launch. Navigate back to the “Instances” section of the left side panel and select “Instances to confirm that the instance is running.





Click on the checkbox next to the instance and a box will appear in the top right saying “Connect”. Click that button. If you generated a key pair in the previous steps, you can use it to connect using the SSH client. However, we will be connecting using “EC2 Instance Connect” which does not require a key-pair. Click connect.





We are now greeted with a full terminal with our NVIDIA GPU-Optimized AMI pre-installed. We are now ready to start installing Parabricks.



