Running NVIDIA Parabricks on Azure

In this section, we will show how to start a Compute Instance on Azure.

Begin by navigating to the Azure Portal homepage and from the menu on the top left, select Virtual machines. This will take us to the Virtual machines page.

At the top of the page, select Create, and Azure virtual machine. Here we can configure all the settings for our Virtual machine. You will need to choose your Subscription, then choose or create a new Resource group. For our example we will create a Resource group called “Parabricks”.

We then add the instance details, we will name our VM “Parabricks”, and select an appropriate region. We then choose the Security type as “Standard” as shown below.

We choose an image by clicking on See all images. You can search for nvidia, and choose “NVIDIA GPU-Optimized VMI with vGPU driver” that will take care of the GPU Driver, and docker installation.





We then choose the Size for the GPUs that we want to be using.

For the Administrator account, You can either use an SSH public key, or as shown below, use a Username and Password.





If you need Disks, Networking or other specifications related to your work, click on “Next:Disks >”. However, if you don’t need any of these click on “Review + create”. If everything is configured well you will have a page to review, and the message “Validation passed” at the top.





Review the details and click Create at the bottom of the page. You will land on a page saying “… Deployment in progress”. When it is complete, click the “Go to resource” button.





You should see a page like below. Click on Connect.

Once the instance is running click on Connect and use the IP information to ssh into your instance.