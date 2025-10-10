Running NVIDIA Parabricks on DNAnexus

Let’s start by using the GUI to run FQ-to-BAM. Click “Run” in the top left corner.

This will open a new page and prompt us to select a project that has data for this run. You can use any FASTQ and reference files that you like, or you can download Parabricks sample files from using:

Copy Copied! $ wget -O parabricks_sample.tar.gz \ "https://s3.amazonaws.com/parabricks.sample/parabricks_sample.tar.gz"

and upload them to DNAnexus as we have done for this tutorial. Note that the reference files must be zipped together in one folder.

Once we’ve selected our project we are shown a graphical representation of the file inputs and outputs for this pipeline on the left side of the page:

The Parabricks FQ-to-BAM pipeline accepts a reference and input FASTQ pairs as required files, with the option to add interval and known indel files as well. The output will be a BAM with option recall file.

Other options can be found on the right side of the page under “Analysis Inputs 2”:

Here you can see inputs that are not files, for example boolean and integer inputs. Clicking the question mark next to each option will pull up a dialogue box explaining how to use each option. For example, clicking the question mark next to “Interval” results in the following:

For this tutorial, we will click on “Select File” to select our reference zip file:

We will do the same for our FASTQ pairs. At this point you can set any other options we’d like, however we will leave the default values for everything else for the sake of simplicity in this tutorial.

Now that we have our files selected, we can click “Start Analysis” in the top right corner. This takes us to a page where we can monitor the status of our job. Let’s click on “View Log” and watch as the job runs.

It should take a few minutes for the job to start, and a few more minutes for the job to run to completion.

When the job is done we can check the logs by clicking on View Log. At the bottom of the log we can see the Parabricks terminal output and the confirmation text that the job successfully completed:

You can click on View all Inputs/Outputs to see the output files as well as the input arguments:

Congratulations! We have successfully run a Parabricks job on DNAnexus.