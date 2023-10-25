Run a GPU-accelerated version of GATK’s CollectMultipleMetrics.

This tool applies an accelerated version of the GATK CollectMultipleMetrics for assessing BAM file metrics such as alignment success, quality score distributions, GC bias, and sequencing artifacts. This functions as a ‘meta-metrics’ tool that can run any combination of the available metrics tools in GATK to perform an overall assessment of how well a sequencing run has been performed. The available metrics tools (PROGRAMs) can be found in the reference section below.