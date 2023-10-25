fq2bam (FQ2BAM + BWA-MEM)

-L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL

Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000"). (default: None)

--bwa-options BWA_OPTIONS

Pass supported bwa mem options as one string. The current original bwa mem supported options are -M, -Y and -T (e.g. --bwa-options="-M -Y") (default: None)

--no-warnings

Suppress warning messages about system thread and memory usage. (default: None)

--gpuwrite

Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM. (default: None)

--gpusort

Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking. (default: None)

--use-gds

Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite . Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage. (default: None)

--memory-limit MEMORY_LIMIT

System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)

--low-memory

Use low memory mode (default: None)

--filter-flag FILTER_FLAG

Don't generate SAM entries in the output if the entry's flag's meet this criteria. Criteria: (flag & filter != 0) (default: 0)

--skip-multiple-hits

Filter SAM entries whose length of SA is not 0 (default: None)

--min-read-length MIN_READ_LENGTH

Skip reads below minimum read length. They will not be part of output (default: None)

--align-only

Generate output BAM after bwa-mem. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted or duplicates will not be marked (default: None)

--num-cpu-threads-per-stage NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STAGE

Number of CPU threads to use per stage. (default: 8)

--no-markdups

Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting. (default: None)

--fix-mate

Add mate cigar (MC) and mate quality (MQ) tags to the output file. (default: None)

--markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname

Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for Marking Duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times. (default: None)

--markdups-picard-version-2182

Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2. (default: None)

--optical-duplicate-pixel-distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE

The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed. (default: None)

--read-group-sm READ_GROUP_SM

SM tag for read groups in this run. (default: None)

--read-group-lb READ_GROUP_LB

LB tag for read groups in this run. (default: None)

--read-group-pl READ_GROUP_PL

PL tag for read groups in this run. (default: None)

--read-group-id-prefix READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX

Prefix for the ID and PU tags for read groups in this run. This prefix will be used for all pairs of fastq files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier, that will be unique for a pair of fastq files. (default: None)

-ip INTERVAL_PADDING, --interval-padding INTERVAL_PADDING

Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including. (default: None)

--standalone-bqsr