germline (GATK Germline Pipeline)

The GATK germline workflow for variant calling can be deployed within NVIDIA’s Clara Parabricks software suite, which is designed for accelerated secondary analysis in genomics, bringing industry standard tools and workflows from CPU to GPU and delivering the same results at up to 60x faster runtimes. A 30x whole genome can be analyzed in under 25 minutes on an NVIDIA DGX system, compared to over 30 hours on a CPU instance (m5.24xlarge, 96 x vCPU), and exomes can be analyzed in just 4 minutes. This means Parabricks, running on one NVIDIA DGX A100, can analyze up to 25,000 whole genomes per year. The NVIDIA team collaborated with the GATK team at the Broad Institute to evaluate the accuracy of germline workflows. Through this rigorous process, they verified that the Parabricks workflows produce results that are functionally equivalent to the CPU-native GATK versions.

As a specific example, benchmarking on publicly available Genome in a Bottle (GIAB) samples with the fq2bam and germline caller workflows from the Parabricks suite produced variant calling results that were >0.9999 equivalent in both precision and recall to those produced by the BWA, MarkDuplicates, BQSR, and HaplotypeCaller commands in the GATK’s Whole Genome Germline Single Sample variant calling workflow.

Given one or more pairs of FASTQ files, you can run the germline variant tool to generate BAM, variants, duplicate metrics and recal.

The germline pipeline shown below resembles the GATK4 best practices pipeline. The inputs are BWA-indexed reference files, pair-ended FASTQ files, and knownSites for BQSR calculation. The outputs of this pipeline are as follows: