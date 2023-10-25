Mark duplicated reads in a BAM/CRAM file.

This tool locates and tags duplicate reads in a BAM or SAM file, where duplicate reads are defined as originating from a single fragment of DNA.

markdup supports the marking of duplicates in two ways, assuming the sort order to be coordinate (the default) or queryname (--markdups-assume-sortorder-querynamer).

The input BAM/CRAM must be sorted by queryname. If it is not, please run pbrun bamsort with --sort-order queryname to preprocess the input file.