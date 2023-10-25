mutectcaller
This tool is an accelerated version of the GATK somatic variant caller, Mutect2, which takes aligned BAMs from the FQ2BAM tool, and outputs a VCF file. This can take as input either a single (“tumor-only”) BAM, or a pair of BAMs (“tumor-normal”) to provide a baseline to call somatic variants against.
The figure below shows the high-level functionality of mutectcaller. All dotted boxes indicate optional data, with some constraints.
The names of the tumor sample (for the
--tumor-name option) and the normal sample (for the
--normal-name option)
can be extracted from the headers of their respective BAM files with this command:
$ samtools view NA12878.bam -H | grep '@RG'
@RG ID:HJYFJ.4 SM:NA12878 LB:Pond-492093 PL:illumina PU:HJYFJCCXX160204.4.GCCGCAAC CN:BI DT:2016-02-04T00:00:00-0500
The sample name is the value after "SM:" (NA12878, in this example)
If there are multiple read group (@RG) lines and all of them have the same sample name you may safely
use the common sample name. If there are multiple read group lines with multiple sample names,
choose one sample name as the input. All reads with that sample name will be processed by
mutectcaller and all other reads will be ignored. Currently only one sample name per BAM file is supported.
If there are no read group lines in the BAM header, or there is no sample name in the read group line, you will need to add read group information to the BAM file. This may be done by running this command:
$ samtools addreplacerg \
-r "@RG\tID:sample_rg1\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample_sm\tPU:sample_rg1" \
original_file.bam \
-o updated_file.bam \
-O BAM
This will update the sample name of all reads in this BAM file to "sample_sm", and you can pass "sample_sm" as
the sample name of this BAM file. Make sure you use the updated_file.bam as input to
mutectcaller.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.2-1 \
pbrun mutectcaller \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--tumor-name tumor_name_inside_bam_file \
--in-tumor-bam /workdir/${INPUT_TUMOR_BAM} \
--in-normal-bam /workdir/${INPUT_NORMAL_BAM} \
--normal-name normal_name_inside_bam_file \
--out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}
The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results.
$ gatk Mutect2 \
-R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--input <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_TUMOR_BAM} \
--tumor-sample tumor_name_inside_bam_file \
--input <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_NORMAL_BAM} \
--normal-sample normal_name_inside_bam_file \
--output <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_VCF}
Parabricks Mutect2 from version 3.7.0-1 has started supporting Panel of Normals to process variants. There are three steps involved:
prepon
running mutectcaller with the index generated by prepon
postpon, updating the vcf with pon information
# The first command will generate input.pon that should be done once for the input.vcf.gz
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.2-1 \
pbrun prepon --in-pon-file /workdir/${INPUT_PON_VCF}
# Run mutectcaller with the pon index
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.2-1 \
pbrun mutectcaller \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--tumor-name tumor \
--in-tumor-bam /workdir/${INPUT_TUMOR_BAM} \
--in-normal-bam /workdir/${INPUT_NORMAL_BAM} \
--pon /workdir/${INPUT_PON_VCF} \
--normal-name normal \
--out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}
# Add the annotation to the output.vcf generated above
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.2-1 \
pbrun postpon \
--in-vcf /workdir/${OUTPUT_VCF} \
--in-pon-file /workdir/${INPUT_PON_FILE} \
--out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_ANNOTATED_VCF}
mutectcaller Reference
Run GPU mutect2 to convert BAM/CRAM to vcf
Input/Output file options
- --ref REF
- --out-vcf OUT_VCF
- --in-tumor-bam IN_TUMOR_BAM
- --in-normal-bam IN_NORMAL_BAM
- --in-tumor-recal-file IN_TUMOR_RECAL_FILE
- --in-normal-recal-file IN_NORMAL_RECAL_FILE
- --interval-file INTERVAL_FILE
- --pon PON
Path to the reference file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path of the VCF file after Variant Calling. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path of the BAM/CRAM file for tumor reads. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path of the BAM/CRAM file for normal reads. (default: None)
Path of the report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration for tumor sample. (default: None)
Path of the report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration for normal sample. (default: None)
Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)
Path of the vcf.gz PON file. Make sure you run prepon first and there is a '.pon' file already. (default: None)
Tool Options:
- --max-mnp-distance MAX_MNP_DISTANCE
- --mutectcaller-options MUTECTCALLER_OPTIONS
- --num-htvc-threads NUM_HTVC_THREADS
- --mutect-low-memory
- --run-partition
- --gpu-num-per-partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION
- --no-alt-contigs
- --tumor-name TUMOR_NAME
- --normal-name NORMAL_NAME
- -L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL
- -ip INTERVAL_PADDING, --interval-padding INTERVAL_PADDING
Two or more phased substitutions separated by this distance or less are merged into MNPs. (default: 1)
Pass supported mutectcaller options as one string. The following are currently supported original mutectcaller options: -pcr-indel-model <NONE, HOSTILE, AGGRESSIVE, CONSERVATIVE> (e.g. --mutectcaller-options="-pcr-indel-model HOSTILE"). (default: None)
Number of CPU threads to use per GPU. (default: 5)
Use low memory mode in mutect caller. (default: None)
Turn on partition mode partitions and runs 1 process per partition. (default: None)
Number of GPUs to use per partition. (default: None)
Ignore commonly known alternate contigs. (default: None)
Name of the sample for tumor reads. This MUST match the SM tag in the tumor BAM file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Name of the sample for normal reads. If specified, this MUST match the SM tag in the normal BAM file. (default: None)
Interval within which to call the variants from the BAM/CRAM file. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000"). (default: None)
Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including. (default: None)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
- --keep-tmp
- --no-seccomp-override
- --version
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
View compatible software versions.
GPU options:
- --num-gpus NUM_GPUS
Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.