Identifies candidate fusion transcripts.

This tool performs fusion calling for RNA-Seq samples, utilizing the STAR-Fusion algorithm. This requires input of a genome resource library, in accordance with the original STAR-Fusion tool, and outputs candidate fusion transcripts.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.2-1 \
    pbrun starfusion \
    --chimeric-junction /workdir/${CHIMERIC_JUNCTION_INPUT} \
    --genome-lib-dir /workdir/${PATH_TO_GENOME_LIBRARY}/ \
    --output-dir /outputdir/${PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY}/

Compatible CPU Command

The command below is the CPU counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

$ ./STAR-Fusion \
    --chimeric_junction <INPUT_DIR>/${CHIMERIC_JUNCTION_INPUT} \
    --genome_lib_dir <INPUT_DIR>/${PATH_TO_GENOME_LIBRARY} \
    --output_dir <OUTPUT_DIR>/${PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY}

starfusion Reference

Identify candidate fusion transcripts supported by Illumina reads.

Input/Output file options

--chimeric-junction CHIMERIC_JUNCTION

Path to the Chimeric.out.junction file produced by STAR. (default: None)

Option is required.
--genome-lib-dir GENOME_LIB_DIR

Path to a genome resource library directory. For more information, visit https://github.com/STAR-Fusion/STAR-Fusion/wiki/installing-star-fusion#data-resources-required. (default: None)

Option is required.
--output-dir OUTPUT_DIR

Path to the directory that will contain all of the generated files. (default: None)

Option is required.

Tool Options:

--num-threads NUM_THREADS

Number of threads for worker. (default: 4)
--out-prefix OUT_PREFIX

Prefix filename for output data. (default: None)

Common options:

--logfile LOGFILE

Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
--tmp-dir TMP_DIR

Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
--with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR

Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
--keep-tmp

Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
--no-seccomp-override

Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
--version

View compatible software versions.

