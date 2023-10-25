For hardware, at least one supported GPU. How much memory you need depends on how many CPU cores you have. See Hardware Requirements for more details.

For software, Parabricks comes as a Docker container so you'll need nvidia-docker2 and an OS that supports it. You'll also need an NVIDIA driver, version 525.60.13 or later. See Software Requirements for more details.

That's all - because Parabricks comes as a Docker container no additional software installation is required.