Whole-Genome Small Variant Calling

This how-to will run through a full whole-genome germline pipeline for calling SNPs, MNPs, and indels on real 30X short-read human data. Such analyses are common in a variety of settings:

Population studies

Genome-wide association studies

Trio analysis (when combined with downstream filtering)

When analyzing data from biobanks (such as reanalysis of 1000 Genomes data)

When looking for possible hereditary cancer predisposition mutations (e.g. Lynch Syndrome or mutations in certain BRCA genes)

When looking for disease-associated mutations in clinical sequencing

The data was generated from the son in a trio sequenced by the Genome In A Bottle Consortium. This sample, identified as HG002, has been highly characterized across multiple sequencing platforms and variant callers, and a high-quality "truth set" of variants exists that allows you to check the results.

After variant calling, you will annotate the VCF with several databases to determine which variants are common or might be associated with disease. You will filter out common variants (those observed frequently in 1000 Genomes) and then use Clara Parabricks tools for quality control to assess the variant caller results.

The first steps of this workflow (alignment, variant calling, and quality control) are common across many different analyses. Depending on your use case, however, the annotation and filtering steps may differ. This how-to runs through several different filtering scenarios to cover examples of interesting questions to ask of the data.