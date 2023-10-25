DeepVariant training using Parabricks

--num-cpu-threads-per-stream NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STREAM

Number of cpu threads to use per stream. (default: 6)

--num-zipper-threads NUM_ZIPPER_THREADS

Number of threads for compression and writting output files. (default: 4)

--num-streams-per-gpu NUM_STREAMS_PER_GPU

Number of streams to use per GPU. (default: 2)

--disable-use-window-selector-model

Change the window selector model from Allele Count Linear to Variant Reads. This option will increase the accuracy and runtime. (default: None)

--gvcf

Generate variant calls in .gvcf Format. (default: None)

--norealign-reads

Do not locally realign reads before calling variants. Reads longer than 500 bp are never realigned. (default: None)

--sort-by-haplotypes

Reads are sorted by haplotypes (using HP tag). (default: None)

--keep-duplicates

Keep reads that are duplicate. (default: None)

--vsc-min-count-snps VSC_MIN_COUNT_SNPS

SNP alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)

--vsc-min-count-indels VSC_MIN_COUNT_INDELS

Indel alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)

--vsc-min-fraction-snps VSC_MIN_FRACTION_SNPS

SNP alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 0.12)

--vsc-min-fraction-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_INDELS

Indel alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: None)

--min-mapping-quality MIN_MAPPING_QUALITY

By default, reads with any mapping quality are kept. Setting this field to a positive integer i will only keep reads that have a MAPQ >= i. Note this only applies to aligned reads. (default: 5)

--min-base-quality MIN_BASE_QUALITY

Minimum base quality. This option enforces a minimum base quality score for alternate alleles. Alternate alleles will only be considered if all bases in the allele have a quality greater than min_base_quality. (default: 10)

--mode MODE

Value can be one of [shortread, pacbio, ont]. By default, it is shortread. If mode is set to pacbio, the following defaults are used: --norealign-reads, --alt-aligned-pileup diff_channels, --vsc-min-fraction-indels 0.12. If mode is set to ont, the following defaults are used: -norealign-reads, --variant-caller VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER. (default: shortread)

--alt-aligned-pileup ALT_ALIGNED_PILEUP

Value can be one of [none, diff_channels]. Include alignments of reads against each candidate alternate allele in the pileup image. (default: None)

--variant-caller VARIANT_CALLER

Value can be one of [VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER, VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER]. The caller to use to make examples. If you use VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER, it implies force calling. Default is VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER. (default: None)

--add-hp-channel

Add another channel to represent HP tags per read. (default: None)

--parse-sam-aux-fields

Auxiliary fields of the BAM/CRAM records are parsed. If either --sort-by-haplotypes or --add-hp-channel is set, then this option must also be set. (default: None)

--use-wes-model

If passed, the WES model file will be used. Only used in shortread mode. (default: None)

--run-partition

Divide the whole genome into multiple partitions and run multiple processes at the same time, each on one partition. (default: None)

--gpu-num-per-partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION

Number of GPUs to use per partition. (default: None)

--include-med-dp

If True, include MED (default: None)

--normalize-reads

If True, allele counter left align INDELs for each read. (default: None)

--pileup-image-width PILEUP_IMAGE_WIDTH

Pileup image width. Only change this if you know your model supports this width. (default: 221)

--channel-insert-size

If True, add insert_size channel into pileup image. By default, this parameter is true in WGS and WES mode. (default: None)

--no-channel-insert-size

If True, don't add insert_size channel into the pileup image. (default: None)

--max-read-size-512

Allow deepvariant to run on reads of size 512bp. The default size is 320 bp. (default: None)

--prealign-helper-thread

Use an extra thread for the pre-align step. This parameter is more useful when --max-reads-size-512 is set. (default: None)

--max-reads-per-partition MAX_READS_PER_PARTITION

The maximum number of reads per partition that are considered before following processing such as sampling and realignment. (default: 1500)

--partition-size PARTITION_SIZE

The maximum number of basepairs allowed in a region before splitting it into multiple smaller subregions. (default: 1000)

--track-ref-reads

If True, allele counter keeps track of reads supporting ref. By default, allele counter keeps a simple count of the number of reads supporting ref. (default: None)

--phase-reads

Calculate phases and add HP tag to all reads automatically. (default: None)

--dbg-min-base-quality DBG_MIN_BASE_QUALITY

Minimum base quality in a k-mer sequence to consider. (default: 15)

--ws-min-windows-distance WS_MIN_WINDOWS_DISTANCE

Minimum distance between candidate windows for local assembly (default: 80)

--channel-gc-content

If True, add gc (default: None)

--channel-hmer-deletion-quality

If True, add hmer deletion quality channel into pileup image (default: None)

--channel-hmer-insertion-quality

If True, add hmer insertion quality channel into pileup image (default: None)

--channel-non-hmer-insertion-quality

If True, add non-hmer insertion quality channel into pileup image (default: None)

--skip-bq-channel

If True, ignore base quality channel. (default: None)

--aux-fields-to-keep AUX_FIELDS_TO_KEEP

Comma-delimited list of auxiliary BAM fields to keep. Values can be [HP, tp, t0] (default: HP)

--vsc-min-fraction-hmer-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_HMER_INDELS

Hmer Indel alleles occurring at least this be advanced as candidates. Use this threshold if hmer and non-hmer indels should be treated differently (Ultima reads)Default will use the same threshold for hmer and non-hmer indels, as defined in vsc_min_fraction_indels. (default: None)

--vsc-turn-on-non-hmer-ins-proxy-support

Add read-support from soft-clipped reads and other non-hmer insertion alleles,to the most frequent non-hmer insertion allele. (default: None)

--consider-strand-bias

If True, expect SB field in calls and write it to vcf (default: None)

--p-error P_ERROR

Basecalling error for reference confidence model. (default: 0.001)

--channel-ins-size

If true, add another channel to represent size of insertions. (good for flow-based sequencing) (default: None)

--max-ins-size MAX_INS_SIZE

Max insertion size for ins_size_channel, larger insertions will look like max (have max intensity) (default: 10)

--disable-group-variants

If using vcf_candidate_importer and multi-allelic sites are split across multiple lines in VCF, set to True so that variants are not grouped when transforming CallVariantsOutput to Variants. (default: None)

-L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL