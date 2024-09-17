Clara Parabricks v4.3.0
Bug Fixes

minimap2:

  • Fixed a memory leak that was exposed by using a different matching score in the updated preset values.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some incorrect SA tag values.

  • Fixed a crash caused by pthread_setaffinity_np.

fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK):

  • Fixed a crash when passing --bwa-options="-C" with no comments in the input fastq file(s).

mutectcaller:

  • Fixed an invalid GPU memory access in force calling mode (--mutect-alleles).

  • Fixed additional records in output VCF file when passing --pon.

somatic (Somatic Variant Caller):

  • Fixed a read group ID conflict error in tumor-normal mode when --tumor-read-group-id-prefix was not passed from the user.

haplotypecaller:

  • Fixed an out-of-order issue in the output BAM when passing --htvc-bam-output.

deepvariant:

  • Fixed a bug where certain kernels from multiple pipelines (streams) were launched on the default stream.
