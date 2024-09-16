fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK)

--ref REF

Path to the reference file. (default: None) Option is required.

--in-fq [IN_FQ ...]

Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read groups with quotes (Example: "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:foo"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. All sets of inputs should have a read group; otherwise, none should have a read group, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit1" --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo2\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU. (default: None)

--in-se-fq [IN_SE_FQ ...]

Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit1" --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RG\tID:foo2\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU. (default: None)

--in-fq-list IN_FQ_LIST

Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of two FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each set of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: <fastq_1> <fastq_2> <read group> (default: None)

--in-se-bam IN_SE_BAM

Path to a single-ended BAM/CRAM file that will be used to convert back to fastq as the input of fq2bam. (default: None)

--knownSites KNOWNSITES

Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)

--interval-file INTERVAL_FILE

Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)

--out-recal-file OUT_RECAL_FILE

Path of a report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration. (default: None)

--out-bam OUT_BAM

Path of a BAM/CRAM file. (default: None) Option is required.

--out-duplicate-metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS

Path of duplicate metrics file after Marking Duplicates. (default: None)

--out-qc-metrics-dir OUT_QC_METRICS_DIR