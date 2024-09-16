fq2bam_meth is the Parabricks wrapper for bwa-meth, which will sort the output and can mark duplicates and recalibrate base quality scores in line with GATK best practices.

The Parabricks fq2bam_meth tool is capable of handling longer reads and is less sensitive to errors than other alignment algorithms. We enable fast and accurate whole-genome bisulfite sequencing (WGBS) to detect DNA-methylation at the single base pair level .

Some of the advantages of using fq2bam_meth over similar tools include: