Running NVIDIA Parabricks on OCI

In this section, we will show how to start an EC2 instance on OCI. |

Begin by navigating to the OCI control console GUI. After signing into your account, the GUI should look something like this:





Tip: you may need to click the “3 white bars” in the top left, and then click “Instances” in the left sidebar before your GUI reaches this display. Double check your compartment in the left sidebar is correctly selected, and the cloud region in top right is also correctly selected.

Now, click on the “3 white bars” in top left, and select “Marketplaces” which is the last entry in the left sidebar. The menu page will be updated to something like this:





Click “All Applications” in the menu, and a search bar will pop up. Search for “nvidia” and you will see multiple NVIDIA application tiles popping out, as in the following example page.





Click the one marked “NVIDIA GPU CLOUD” (NGC), and you will be brought to the launch page for NGC, as follows:





Please review the summary in “Version Details”. Also ensure the compartment is correctly selected. Review and accept the Oracle terms of use before checking the box. Click “Launch Instance” when you are ready.

Now you will be brought to the GUI for Create compute instance, as follows:





Review and edit the default data entry in the form. Tips:

Update the name of the instance as desired. Double check the compartment is correctly selected. Make sure the availability domain has the GPU shape that you plan to use. Use default setting for “Security".

Now, scroll down the GUI to continue “Create compute instance”, as follows:





Review and edit the default data entry in the form. Tips:

The OS image should be “NVIDIA GPU Cloud Machine Image”, which is what you selected earlier from the Marketplace. Select the GPU shape (instance). Information on how to change the default GPU shape will be provided at Appendix A at the end of this document. In “Networking” section, select “Create new virtual cloud network” if this is the first time that you create an instance in this region. Otherwise, you may choose to “Select existing virtual cloud network”. You can similarly “Create new public subnet” or “Select existing subnet”. Modify “New virtual cloud network name” and “New subnet name” as desired. You can use default value for the CIDR block. It's easier for the beginner to select “Assign a public IPv4 address" (the default).

Now, scroll further down to finish “Create compute instance”, as follows:





Review and edit the default data entry in the form. Tips:

Be sure to Generate, Upload or Paste your public key Increase the boot volume size from 50 GB (the default) to 250 GB. Check “Specify a custom boot volume size”. The “Boot volume” GUI will be expended, allowing you to modify Boot volume size (GB). Change the default value from 50 to 200. The default VPU value is 10. You may raise this value to improve boot volume performance at additional cost. Click for more information.

Note The default disk size of 50 GB is sufficient for a Parabricks installation but it is not enough to run the validation test case.

Click “Create” to launch the compute instance. You will be brought to a new GUI page, as follows:





It will take about 1 minute for the banner in top left to turn from brown to green color, which means the instance has finished installing basic OS software, and it will need a few more minutes before the instance is ready for you to sign in.

Find and copy the public IP address from the right column of this GUI. It is 129.146.60.48 in this example.