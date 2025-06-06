Accelerated GATK4 CollectWGSMetrics.

This tool applies an accelerated version of the GATK CollectWGSMetrics for assessing coverage and quality of an aligned whole-genome BAM file. This includes metrics such as the fraction of reads that pass the base and mapping quality filters, and the coverage levels (read-depth) across the genome. These act as an overall quality check for the user, allowing assessment of how well a sequencing run has performed.

See the bammetrics Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.