Sort BAM files.

This tool can sort the reads within a BAM file in a variety of ways, including by position in the genome (coordinate) or read name (queryname). This enables compatibility with the requirements of different downstream tools.

Five sort modes are supported:

coordinate (Picard-compatible)

coordinate (fgbio-compatible)

queryname (Picard-compatible)

queryname (fgbio-compatible)

template coordinate sort (fgbio-compatible)

Allowed values for --sort-order are as follows:

coordinate [default]

queryname

templatecoordinate

Allowed values for --sort-compatibility are as follows:

picard [default]

fgbio

coordinate and queryname sorting can be done in either picard or fgbio mode. templatecoordinate can only be done in fgbio mode.

See the bamsort Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.