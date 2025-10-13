somatic (Somatic Variant Caller)

Type Name Required? Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.

I/O ‑‑in‑tumor‑fq [IN_TUMOR_FQ ...] No Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:20"). The files can be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-tumor-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-tumor-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-tumor-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_tumortPU:unit1" --in-tumor-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_tumortPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑tumor‑fq [IN_SE_TUMOR_FQ ...] No Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by an optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one; if no read group is provided, one will be added automatically by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:tumortPU:unit1" --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:tumortPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑normal‑fq [IN_NORMAL_FQ ...] No Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by an optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:20"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one; if no read group is provided, one will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-normal-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-normal-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_normaltPU:unit1" --in-normal-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_normaltPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑normal‑fq [IN_SE_NORMAL_FQ ...] No Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one; if no read group is provided, one will be added automatically by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:normaltPU:unit1" --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:normaltPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑knownSites KNOWNSITES No Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times.

I/O ‑‑interval‑file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.

I/O ‑‑out‑vcf OUT_VCF Yes Path of the VCF file after Variant Calling. (Allowed: .vcf, .vcf.gz)

I/O ‑‑out‑tumor‑bam OUT_TUMOR_BAM Yes Path of the BAM file for tumor reads.

I/O ‑‑out‑normal‑bam OUT_NORMAL_BAM No Path of the BAM file for normal reads.

I/O ‑‑mutect‑bam‑output MUTECT_BAM_OUTPUT No File to which assembled haplotypes should be written in Mutect. If passing with --run-partition, multiple BAM files will be written.

I/O ‑‑out‑tumor‑recal‑file OUT_TUMOR_RECAL_FILE No Path of the report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration for tumor sample.

I/O ‑‑out‑normal‑recal‑file OUT_NORMAL_RECAL_FILE No Path of the report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration for normal sample.

I/O ‑‑mutect‑germline‑resource MUTECT_GERMLINE_RESOURCE No Path of the vcf.gz germline resource file. Population VCF of germline sequencing containing allele fractions.

I/O ‑‑mutect‑alleles MUTECT_ALLELES No Path of the vcf.gz force-call file. The set of alleles to force-call regardless of evidence.

I/O ‑‑mutect‑f1r2‑tar‑gz MUTECT_F1R2_TAR_GZ No Path of the tar.gz of collecting F1R2 counts.

Tool ‑‑max‑read‑length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for bwa and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)

Tool ‑‑min‑read‑length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for bwa and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)

Tool ‑L INTERVAL, ‑‑interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").

Tool ‑‑bwa‑options BWA_OPTIONS No Pass supported bwa mem options as one string. The current original bwa mem supported options are: -M, -Y, -C, -T, -B, -U, -L, and -K (e.g. --bwa-options="-M -Y").

Tool ‑‑no‑warnings No Suppress warning messages about system thread and memory usage.

Tool ‑‑filter‑flag FILTER_FLAG No Don't generate SAM entries in the output if the entry's flag's meet this criteria. Criteria: (flag & filter != 0). (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑skip‑multiple‑hits No Filter SAM entries whose length of SA is not 0.

Tool ‑‑align‑only No Generate output BAM after bwa-mem. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted or duplicates will not be marked.

Tool ‑‑no‑markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑single‑ended‑start‑end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.

Tool ‑‑fix‑mate No Add mate cigar (MC) and mate quality (MQ) tags to the output file.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑assume‑sortorder‑queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑picard‑version‑2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.

Tool ‑‑monitor‑usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.

Tool ‑‑optical‑duplicate‑pixel‑distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.

Tool ‑ip INTERVAL_PADDING, ‑‑interval‑padding INTERVAL_PADDING No Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including.

Tool ‑‑standalone‑bqsr No Run standalone BQSR.

Tool ‑‑max‑mnp‑distance MAX_MNP_DISTANCE No Two or more phased substitutions separated by this distance or less are merged into MNPs. (default: 1)

Tool ‑‑mutectcaller‑options MUTECTCALLER_OPTIONS No Pass supported mutectcaller options as one string. The following are currently supported original mutectcaller options: -pcr-indel-model , -max-reads-per-alignment-start , -A , -min-dangling-branch-length (e.g. --mutectcaller-options="-pcr-indel-model HOSTILE -max-reads-per-alignment-start 30").

Tool ‑‑initial‑tumor‑lod INITIAL_TUMOR_LOD No Log 10 odds threshold to consider pileup active.

Tool ‑‑tumor‑lod‑to‑emit TUMOR_LOD_TO_EMIT No Log 10 odds threshold to emit variant to VCF.

Tool ‑‑pruning‑lod‑threshold PRUNING_LOD_THRESHOLD No Ln likelihood ratio threshold for adaptive pruning algorithm.

Tool ‑‑active‑probability‑threshold ACTIVE_PROBABILITY_THRESHOLD No Minimum probability for a locus to be considered active.

Tool ‑‑no‑alt‑contigs No Ignore commonly known alternate contigs.

Tool ‑‑genotype‑germline‑sites No Call all apparent germline site even though they will ultimately be filtered.

Tool ‑‑genotype‑pon‑sites No Call sites in the PoN even though they will ultimately be filtered.

Tool ‑‑force‑call‑filtered‑alleles No Force-call filtered alleles included in the resource specified by --alleles.

Tool ‑‑filter‑reads‑too‑long No Ignore all input BAM reads with size > 500bp.

Tool ‑‑minimum‑mapping‑quality MINIMUM_MAPPING_QUALITY No Minimum mapping quality to keep (inclusive).

Tool ‑‑min‑base‑quality‑score MIN_BASE_QUALITY_SCORE No Minimum base quality required to consider a base for calling.

Tool ‑‑f1r2‑median‑mq F1R2_MEDIAN_MQ No skip sites with median mapping quality below this value.

Tool ‑‑base‑quality‑score‑threshold BASE_QUALITY_SCORE_THRESHOLD No Base qualities below this threshold will be reduced to the minimum (6).

Tool ‑‑normal‑lod NORMAL_LOD No Log 10 odds threshold for calling normal variant non-germline.

Tool ‑‑allow‑non‑unique‑kmers‑in‑ref No Allow graphs that have non-unique kmers in the reference.

Tool ‑‑enable‑dynamic‑read‑disqualification‑for‑genotyping No Will enable less strict read disqualification low base quality reads.

Tool ‑‑recover‑all‑dangling‑branches No Recover all dangling branches.

Tool ‑‑pileup‑detection No If enabled, the variant caller will create pileup-based haplotypes in addition to the assembly-based haplotype generation.

Tool ‑‑mitochondria‑mode No Mitochondria mode sets emission and initial LODs to 0.

Tool ‑‑tumor‑read‑group‑sm TUMOR_READ_GROUP_SM No SM tag for read groups for tumor sample.

Tool ‑‑tumor‑read‑group‑lb TUMOR_READ_GROUP_LB No LB tag for read groups for tumor sample.

Tool ‑‑tumor‑read‑group‑pl TUMOR_READ_GROUP_PL No PL tag for read groups for tumor sample.

Tool ‑‑tumor‑read‑group‑id‑prefix TUMOR_READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX No Prefix for ID and PU tag for read groups for tumor sample. This prefix will be used for all pair of tumor FASTQ files in this run. The ID and PU tag will consist of this prefix and an identifier which will be unique for a pair of FASTQ files.

Tool ‑‑normal‑read‑group‑sm NORMAL_READ_GROUP_SM No SM tag for read groups for normal sample.

Tool ‑‑normal‑read‑group‑lb NORMAL_READ_GROUP_LB No LB tag for read groups for normal sample.

Tool ‑‑normal‑read‑group‑pl NORMAL_READ_GROUP_PL No PL tag for read groups for normal sample.

Tool ‑‑normal‑read‑group‑id‑prefix NORMAL_READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX No Prefix for ID and PU tags for read groups of a normal sample. This prefix will be used for all pairs of normal FASTQ files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier that will be unique for a pair of FASTQ files.

Performance ‑‑bwa‑nstreams BWA_NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; note: more streams increases device memory usage. Default is auto which will try to use an optimal amount of device memory. (default: auto)

Performance ‑‑bwa‑cpu‑thread‑pool BWA_CPU_THREAD_POOL No Number of threads to devote to CPU thread pool per GPU. (default: 16)

Performance ‑‑num‑cpu‑threads‑per‑stage NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STAGE No (Same as above) Number of threads to devote to CPU thread pool per GPU.

Performance ‑‑bwa‑normalized‑queue‑capacity BWA_NORMALIZED_QUEUE_CAPACITY No Normalized capacity for alignment work queues, use a lower value if CPU memory is low; final value will be * . (default: 10)

Performance ‑‑bwa‑primary‑cpus BWA_PRIMARY_CPUS No Number of primary CPU threads driving its associated thread pool. Default is auto which will use 1 primary thread with its associated thread pool per GPU. (default: auto)

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).

Performance ‑‑gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.

Performance ‑‑use‑gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite . Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.

Performance ‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)

Performance ‑‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU.

Performance ‑‑mutect‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode in mutect caller.

Performance ‑‑run‑partition No Turn on partition mode; divides genome into multiple partitions and runs 1 process per partition.

Performance ‑‑gpu‑num‑per‑partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION No Number of GPUs to use per partition.

Performance ‑‑num‑htvc‑threads NUM_HTVC_THREADS No Number of CPU threads per GPU to use. (default: 5)

Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.

Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.

Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)

Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.

Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.

Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.

Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.