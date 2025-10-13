Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
starfusion

Identifies candidate fusion transcripts.

This tool performs fusion calling for RNA-Seq samples, utilizing the STAR-Fusion algorithm. This requires input of a genome resource library, in accordance with the original STAR-Fusion tool, and outputs candidate fusion transcripts.

See the starfusion Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun starfusion \
    --chimeric-junction /workdir/${CHIMERIC_JUNCTION_INPUT} \
    --genome-lib-dir /workdir/${PATH_TO_GENOME_LIBRARY}/ \
    --output-dir /outputdir/${PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY}/

Compatible CPU Command

The command below is the CPU counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

$ ./STAR-Fusion \
    --chimeric_junction <INPUT_DIR>/${CHIMERIC_JUNCTION_INPUT} \
    --genome_lib_dir <INPUT_DIR>/${PATH_TO_GENOME_LIBRARY} \
    --output_dir <OUTPUT_DIR>/${PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY}

starfusion Reference

Identify candidate fusion transcripts supported by Illumina reads.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑chimeric‑junction CHIMERIC_JUNCTION Yes Path to the Chimeric.out.junction file produced by STAR.
I/O ‑‑genome‑lib‑dir GENOME_LIB_DIR Yes Path to a genome resource library directory. For more information, visit https://github.com/STAR-Fusion/STAR-Fusion/wiki/installing-star-fusion#data-resources-required.
I/O ‑‑output‑dir OUTPUT_DIR Yes Path to the directory that will contain all of the generated files.
Tool ‑‑out‑prefix OUT_PREFIX No Prefix filename for output data.
Performance ‑‑num‑threads NUM_THREADS No Number of threads for worker. (default: 4)
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
