Running NVIDIA Parabricks on GCP

In this section, we will show how to start a Compute Instance on GCP.

Begin by navigating to the Google Cloud homepage and selecting Compute Engine from the left sidebar. This will take us to the VM instances page.

At the top of the page, select Create Instance. Here we can configure all the settings for our VM instance. Under Name let’s call the instance “parabricks” and select an appropriate region. For the purpose of this guide, the region can be anything.

Under Machine Configuration we will select hardware details for the VM instance. Select GPU at the top and select “NVIDIA T4” for GPU Type and “1” for Number of GPUs. Under Machine Type, select “n1-standard-32”. This machine type meets the minimum CPU and memory requirements for Parabricks, and is all we need for the purpose of this guide. The Machine Configuration section should now look like this:

We will make sure our VM instance has the proper GPU drivers by switching our base image from the default image to a base image that already has drivers installed. Under the Boot disk section, select Change. Under Operating System, select “Deep Learning on Linux” and under Version select “NVIDIA GPU-Optimized VMI”. While we are on this page, let’s also increase the disk size from the default value up to 500 GB. This will ensure we have enough space for the test dataset when we test our Parabricks installation. The Boot disk page will look like this:

Now we have everything we need to launch the instance. At the bottom of the page click Create. After a few minutes, we can see the instance is running and ready to be used.

Let’s click on the instance to go to the instance page and then under SSH in the top right, select a method to connect. Read more about connecting to GCP instances in their documentation.

Once we are connected, the VM will ask if we want to install the NVIDIA Driver. Select yes, and allow it to install the drivers automatically.

Once the driver installation finishes, there we need to set up our Docker environment. At this point, Docker is already installed however it requires sudo access to run. We can get around this by running the following commands:

The first command adds our user to the Docker group, allowing us to run Docker commands without using sudo. The second command refreshes Docker to make sure these changes take effect. We can test that this worked by running docker ps . This command should run without any errors:

Now we are ready to start the Parabricks installation!