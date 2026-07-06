Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.0  indexgvcf

indexgvcf

This tool creates an index for g.vcf/g.vcf.gz files. The index file name is determined by appending .tbi to the name of the GVCF file being indexed, and is created in the same directory as the index file itself.

See the indexgvcf Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.0-1 \
    pbrun indexgvcf \
    --input /workdir/${INPUT_GVCF}

Compatible CPU GATK4 Command

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ gatk IndexFeatureFile -I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_GVCF}

indexgvcf Reference

Index a GVCF file.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O --input INPUT Yes Path to the g.vcf/g.vcf.gz file to be indexed.
Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Previous haplotypecaller
Next markdup
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 6, 2026
content here