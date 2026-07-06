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markdup

Mark duplicated reads in a BAM/CRAM file.

This tool locates and tags duplicate reads in a BAM or CRAM file, where duplicate reads are defined as originating from a single fragment of DNA.

The input BAM/CRAM must be sorted by queryname. If it is not, please run Parabricks bamsort with --sort-order queryname to preprocess the input file. Input BAM/CRAMs must also have at least one read group line.

The behavior of GATK MarkDuplicates differs slightly based on whether its input was coordinate or queryname sorted. By default, markdup matches the output of GATK MarkDuplicates as if it were run with a coordinate-sorted BAM. When using --markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname, markdup matches the output of GATK MarkDuplicates as if it were run with a queryname-sorted BAM.

The Fasta reference input --ref is required for CRAM file support and BAM/CRAM header verification.

See the markdup Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

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# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.0-1 \
    pbrun markdup \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

Compatible Baseline Command

The commands below are the GATK counterparts of the Parabricks command above. By default, markdup matches the coordinate sort order baseline; however, note that Parabricks markdup requires a queryname sorted input. Use the queryname sort order baseline if running with --markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname. The gatk SortSam commands are included to guarantee the input sort order for MarkDuplicates; they can be skipped if your file is already in the correct order.

Coordinate Sort Order

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gatk SortSam \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
    -O <INPUT_DIR>/${SORTED_BAM} \
    -SO coordinate

gatk MarkDuplicates \
    -I <INPUT_DIR>/${SORTED_BAM} \
    -O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${MARKED_BAM} \
    -M <OUTPUT_DIR>/${METRICS_FILE} \
    -ASO coordinate

Queryname Sort Order

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gatk SortSam \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
    -O <INPUT_DIR>/${SORTED_BAM} \
    -SO queryname

gatk MarkDuplicates \
    -I <INPUT_DIR>/${SORTED_BAM} \
    -O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${MARKED_BAM} \
    -M <OUTPUT_DIR>/${METRICS_FILE} \
    -ASO queryname

gatk SortSam \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -I <OUTPUT_DIR>/${MARKED_BAM} \
    -O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${FINAL_BAM} \
    -SO coordinate

markdup Reference

Mark duplicate reads in BAM file. The input file should be sorted by queryname.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O --in-bam IN_BAM Yes Path of BAM/CRAM for marking duplicate. Need to be sorted by queryname already. This option is required.
I/O --out-bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of BAM/CRAM file after marking duplicate.
I/O --ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O --out-duplicate-metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.
Tool --markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.
Tool --optical-duplicate-pixel-distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates.
Tool --markdups-single-ended-start-end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.
Tool --ignore-rg-markdups-single-ended No Ignore read group info in marking duplicates on single-ended reads. This option must be used with --markdups-single-ended-start-end.
Performance --num-zip-threads NUM_ZIP_THREADS No Number of CPUs to use for zipping BAM/CRAM files in a run (default 10).
Performance --num-worker-threads NUM_WORKER_THREADS No Number of CPUs to use for markdup in a run (default 10).
Performance --mem-limit MEM_LIMIT No Memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)
Performance --gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
Performance --gpuwrite-deflate-algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None)
Performance --gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.
Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
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