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giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK)

Beta

Note that the Parabricks GPU-accelerated Giraffe tool is currently in beta.

Generate BAM output given one or a pair of FASTQ files using the pangenome aligner VG Giraffe [1] [2].

See the giraffe Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

What is giraffe?

VG Giraffe is a short-read mapping tool developed by Dr. Benedict Paten's lab at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). This innovative tool can align reads to a graph representation of multiple reference genomes, enhancing the quality of downstream analyses. By accurately mapping reads to thousands of genomes simultaneously, VG Giraffe offers a substantial improvement over traditional single-reference aligners.

Why giraffe?

By utilizing a graph-based approach, VG Giraffe can more effectively handle genetic diversity and structural variations across populations. Here are three key benefits of using VG Giraffe:

  1. Improved accuracy: VG Giraffe achieves higher precision and recall in read mapping compared to linear genome aligners, especially when dealing with complex genomic regions or populations with significant genetic diversity.

  2. Reduced reference bias (or mapping bias): By incorporating multiple haplotypes and known variants into its graph structure, VG Giraffe minimizes the reference bias inherent in traditional linear genome aligners. This leads to more comprehensive and unbiased characterization of genetic variation, especially for samples that diverge significantly from the standard reference genome.

  3. Faster performance: Despite working with more complex graph structures, VG Giraffe is significantly faster than its predecessor VG Map and comparable in speed to popular linear genome mappers. It can map sequencing reads to thousands of human genomes at a speed similar to methods that map to a single reference genome.

How should I use giraffe in Parabricks?

VG Giraffe can be used within Parabricks, a software suite designed for accelerated secondary analysis in genomics. Our wrapper (pbrun giraffe) will run our GPU-accelerated VG Giraffe and sort the output BAM by coordinate.

While users can build custom reference graphs for VG Giraffe using the VG Autoindex tool, pre-built pangenome graphs are also available. Dr. Paten's lab and the Human Pangenome Consortium have made these resources publicly accessible, allowing researchers to leverage high-quality, ready-to-use pangenome graphs for their analyses (HPRC data).

Generating Required Index Files

The index files .gbz, .dist, .min, and .zipcodes are required to run Giraffe. A reference paths file is also needed to define the set of paths used for BAM output.

The index files can be generated from a GBZ graph using vg autoindex. The following example uses the HPRC v1.1 Minigraph-Cactus pangenome graph aligned to GRCh38:

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# Download GBZ
# https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/human-pangenomics/pangenomes/freeze/freeze1/minigraph-cactus/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz
aws s3 cp \
    s3://human-pangenomics/pangenomes/freeze/freeze1/minigraph-cactus/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
    . \
    --no-sign-request

# Extract index files from GBZ
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    --user $(id -u):$(id -g) \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 \
    vg autoindex \
        -p hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70 \
        -G hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
        -w giraffe

# Extract paths from GBZ
docker run --rm \
    --user $(id -u):$(id -g) \
    --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 \
    vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
    -L --paths-by GRCh38 > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths

# As per best practices, remove decoys, unplaced/unlocalized contigs,
# and other non-primary paths unnecessary for pangenome graph alignment.
grep -v _decoy hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths \
    | grep -v _random \
    | grep -v chrUn_ \
    | grep -v chrEBV \
    | grep -v chrM \
    | grep -v chain_ > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths.sub

Quick Start

Before running giraffe, ensure you have generated the required index files. See the index generation section above for instructions.

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# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
    --sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
    --read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
    --gbz-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
    --dist-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.dist \
    --minimizer-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.shortread.withzip.min \
    --zipcodes-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.shortread.zipcodes \
    --ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths.sub \
    --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

System Requirements and Useful Options for Performance

To ensure optimal performance with VG Giraffe, please consider the following system requirements based on your GPU configuration:

  • A 2 GPU system should have at least 100GB CPU RAM and at least 32 CPU threads.

  • A 4 GPU system should have at least 200GB CPU RAM and at least 64 CPU threads.

  • For GPUs with less than 22 GB of device memory, use --low-memory.

Auto Mode

By default, --nstreams is set to auto, which enables auto mode. In this mode, Giraffe automatically configures the number of CUDA streams, batch size, and GPU acceleration options based on the available GPU device memory. Auto mode is designed to provide sensible defaults, but may still require further optimization for each specific system. The following table summarizes the auto mode configuration based on GPU device memory:

GPU Memory

Streams

Batch Size

minimizers-gpu (SE only)

< 22 GB 1 (low-memory) 5000 No
22-32 GB 1 8000 No
32-40 GB 2 10000 No
40-80 GB 3 10000 No
80-120 GB 4 10000 Yes
>= 120 GB 5 10000 Yes

Auto mode also takes host memory into account. If host memory is insufficient, --minimizers-gpu may be disabled, and batch size and work queue capacity may be reduced.

Note that --minimizers-gpu is only enabled for single-end (SE) reads. For paired-end (PE) reads, the number of streams and batch size are configured as shown above, but --minimizers-gpu is always disabled.

For best performance, auto mode can be overridden by explicitly setting --nstreams and other options. The following configurations are, for example, recommended for L4, H100 and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs:

  • L4 (16 GB): --batch-size 5000 --nstreams 2

  • H100 (80 GB): --nstreams 5 --num-cpu-threads-per-gpu 24 --minimizers-gpu

  • RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition (96 GB): --nstreams 4 --num-cpu-threads-per-gpu 24 --minimizers-gpu

Note: While a fixed base memory allocation exists per device, the number of streams and batch size are the primary factors affecting total device memory consumption.

Using Giraffe in Variant Calling Workflows

To use Giraffe-aligned BAM files for variant calling, you need to extract the appropriate reference file from the Giraffe index files. Run the following commands from the directory containing the Giraffe index files:

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# Extract the sequences corresponding to the list of paths to a FASTA file
docker run --rm \
    --user $(id -u):$(id -g) \
    --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 \
    vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
        -p hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths.sub \
        -F > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa

# Index the FASTA file
docker run --rm \
    --user $(id -u):$(id -g) \
    --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/biocontainers/samtools:1.17--hd87286a_2 \
    samtools faidx hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa

These commands will generate a FASTA file (hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa), and the corresponding index (hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa.fai), that can be used as the reference for variant calling. Note that these files can be also used for BQSR (bqsr). We can now run Giraffe to obtain the aligned BAM as follows:

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# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
    --sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
    --read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
    --gbz-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
    --dist-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.dist \
    --minimizer-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.shortread.withzip.min \
    --zipcodes-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.shortread.zipcodes \
    --ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths.sub \
    --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

Once you have the Giraffe-aligned BAM file and the extracted reference FASTA, you can proceed with variant calling using HaplotypeCaller, Deepvariant, Pangenome_aware_deepvariant, or the end-to-end pangenome_germline pipeline.

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# Haplotype Caller
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun haplotypecaller \
    --ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --in-recal-file /workdir/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

# Deepvariant
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun deepvariant \
    --ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

# Pangenome_aware_deepvariant
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun pangenome_aware_deepvariant \
    --ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.fa \
    --pangenome /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

For more detailed instructions on variant calling, please refer to the tool-specific documentation (haplotypecaller, deepvariant, pangenome_aware_deepvariant, pangenome_germline).

Using Giraffe with Haplotype Sampling

Giraffe's haplotype sampling functionality, activated using arguments --haplotype-name and --kff-name, was introduced to significantly enhance alignment accuracy by tailoring the reference graph to the specific genetic profile of a sample. This process begins by analyzing sequencing reads with a kmer counter to identify patterns of kmer presence and frequency. Using this information, Giraffe sub-samples the GBWT (using the original .hapl and .gbz files) to select haplotypes that best represent the sample, creating a customized graph. From this tailored graph, Giraffe also generates new index files (.dist, .min, and .zipcodes) that are optimized for the sample to be analyzed.

These steps can be performed using the baseline VG container for graph customization and index generation, followed by Parabricks' accelerated Giraffe for high-performance alignment, as demonstrated below.

The required .hapl and .gbz files can be downloaded as follows:

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aws s3 cp \
    s3://human-pangenomics/pangenomes/freeze/freeze1/minigraph-cactus/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
    . \
    --no-sign-request

aws s3 cp \
    s3://human-pangenomics/pangenomes/freeze/freeze1/minigraph-cactus/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.hapl \
    . \
    --no-sign-request

You will also need to extract and filter reference paths for this graph:

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docker run --rm \
    --user $(id -u):$(id -g) \
    --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 \
    vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
    -L --paths-by GRCh38 > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths

grep -v _decoy hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths \
    | grep -v _random \
    | grep -v chrUn_ \
    | grep -v chrEBV \
    | grep -v chrM \
    | grep -v chain_ > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub

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# Run KMC on the input reads to obtain the .kff file
mkdir kmc_tmp_dir
cat > input.fq.paths <<- EOM
${INPUT_FASTQ_1}
${INPUT_FASTQ_2}
EOM

docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/biocontainers/kmc:3.2.4--haf24da9_3 \
    kmc \
        -k29 \
        -m128 \
        -okff \
        -t64 \
        @input.fq.paths \
        input.fq.distr kmc_tmp_dir


# Compute the sampled .gbz file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 \
    vg haplotypes \
        -v 2 -t 64 \
        --include-reference \
        --diploid-sampling \
        -i hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.hapl \
        -k input.fq.distr.kff \
        -g hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
        hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz

# Generate index files from the sampled graph using autoindex
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    --user $(id -u):$(id -g) \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 \
    vg autoindex \
        -p hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.autoindex.1.70 \
        -G hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
        -w giraffe

# Align the reads to the sampled graph using Parabricks Giraffe
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
    --sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
    --read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
    --gbz-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
    --dist-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.autoindex.1.70.dist \
    --minimizer-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.autoindex.1.70.shortread.withzip.min \
    --zipcodes-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.autoindex.1.70.shortread.zipcodes \
    --ref-paths hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
    --in-fq ${INPUT_FASTQ_1} ${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

Compatible CPU-based vg giraffe and GATK4 Commands

The commands below are the vg-1.70.0 and GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results.

The index files used below are generated in the index generation section.

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# Run giraffe and pipe the output to create a sorted BAM.
$ vg giraffe \
    -t 16 \
    -Z /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.gbz \
    -d /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.dist \
    -m /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.shortread.withzip.min \
    -z /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.autoindex.1.70.shortread.zipcodes \
    --ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.d9.paths.sub \
    -f /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} \
    -f /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --output-format bam | \
  gatk SortSam \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM 5000000 \
    -I /dev/stdin \
    -O cpu.bam \
    --SORT_ORDER coordinate

# Mark duplicates.
$ gatk MarkDuplicates \
    -I cpu.bam \
    -O cpu.markdup.bam \
    -M metrics.txt

Source of Mismatches

When comparing output with the CPU counterpart the following can be sources of small differences.

  • Baseline VG Container

    • Single-end (SE) reads: Parabricks matches the baseline quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.70.0 container exactly. No modifications to the baseline container are needed.

    • Paired-end (PE) reads: A bug fix for fragment distance recording is required in the baseline container. You need to cherry-pick the fix and rebuild the container as follows:

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# Clone the repo (full history needed for cherry-pick)
git clone https://github.com/vgteam/vg.git
cd vg

# Checkout v1.70.0 tag and create a patch branch
git checkout v1.70.0
git checkout -b v1.70.0-fragment-fix

# Initialize submodules (required for build)
git submodule update --init --recursive

# Cherry-pick the bug fix
git cherry-pick d99a2a4d4b16500ec8dd4bd9d9d93c7fbec26ed1

# Build the Docker container
make version
docker build --build-arg THREADS=64 -t vg:v1.70.0-fragment-fix .

  • Unmapped reads

    • Parabricks giraffe sorts unmapped reads slightly differently than baseline GATK SortSam. Unmapped reads can be filtered with samtools by running samtools view -F 4.

giraffe Reference

Align reads to a pangenome graph.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O --in-fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the paired-end FASTQ files. The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz.
I/O --in-fq-list IN_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each pair of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .
I/O --in-se-fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-end FASTQ file. The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format.
I/O --in-se-fq-list IN_SE_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each file (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .
I/O -d DIST_NAME, --dist-name DIST_NAME Yes Cluster using this distance index.
I/O -m MINIMIZER_NAME, --minimizer-name MINIMIZER_NAME Yes Use this minimizer index.
I/O -Z GBZ_NAME, --gbz-name GBZ_NAME Yes Map to this GBZ graph.
I/O -z ZIPCODES_NAME, --zipcodes-name ZIPCODES_NAME Yes Use this zipcodes file for clustering.
I/O -x XG_NAME, --xg-name XG_NAME No XG graph used for BAM output.
I/O -g GRAPH_NAME, --graph-name GRAPH_NAME No GBWTGraph used for mapping.
I/O -H GBWT_NAME, --gbwt-name GBWT_NAME No GBWT index for mapping.
I/O --out-bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of a BAM file for output.
I/O --ref-paths REF_PATHS No Path to file containing ordered list of paths in the graph, one per line or HTSlib .dict, for HTSLib @SQ headers.
I/O --out-duplicate-metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.
Tool --read-group READ_GROUP No Read group ID for this run.
Tool --sample SAMPLE No Sample (SM) tag for read group in this run.
Tool --read-group-library READ_GROUP_LIBRARY No Library (LB) tag for read group in this run.
Tool --read-group-platform READ_GROUP_PLATFORM No Platform (PL) tag for read group in this run; refers to platform/technology used to produce reads.
Tool --read-group-pu READ_GROUP_PU No Platform unit (PU) tag for read group in this run.
Tool --prune-low-cplx No Prune short and low complexity anchors during linear format realignment.
Tool --max-fragment-length MAX_FRAGMENT_LENGTH No Assume that fragment lengths should be smaller than MAX-FRAGMENT-LENGTH when estimating the fragment length distribution.
Tool --fragment-mean FRAGMENT_MEAN No Force the fragment length distribution to have this mean.
Tool --fragment-stdev FRAGMENT_STDEV No Force the fragment length distribution to have this standard deviation.
Tool --max-multimaps MAX_MULTIMAPS No Produce up to INT alignments for each read (default: 1).
Tool --align-only No Generate output BAM after vg-giraffe alignment. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted.
Tool --copy-comment No Append FASTQ comment to BAM output via auxiliary tag.
Tool --no-markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.
Tool --markdups-single-ended-start-end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.
Tool --ignore-rg-markdups-single-ended No Ignore read group info in marking duplicates on single-ended reads. This option must be used with --markdups-single-ended-start-end.
Tool --markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.
Tool --markdups-picard-version-2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.
Tool --optical-duplicate-pixel-distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.
Tool --monitor-usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.
Tool --max-read-length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)
Tool --min-read-length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)
Performance --nstreams NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; use 'auto' to set from GPU and host memory (may enable low-memory, dozeu/minimizers for SE). Integer overrides. More streams increases device and host memory usage. (default: auto)
Performance --num-cpu-threads-per-gpu NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_GPU No Number of primary CPU threads to use per GPU. (default: 16)
Performance --batch-size BATCH_SIZE No Batch size used for processing alignments. (default: 10000)
Performance --write-threads WRITE_THREADS No Number of threads used for writing and pre-sorting output. (default: 4)
Performance --gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
Performance --gpuwrite-deflate-algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).
Performance --gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.
Performance --use-gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite. Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.
Performance --memory-limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory, as defined by /proc/meminfo.
Performance --low-memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU and decrease the batch size.
Performance --minimizers-gpu No (SE only) Use GPU for minimizers and seeds. (default: False)
Performance --work-queue-capacity WORK_QUEUE_CAPACITY No Soft limit for the capacity of the work queues in between stages. (default: 40)
Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime --num-gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
[1]

Jouni Sirén et. al., Pangenomics enables genotyping of known structural variants in 5202 diverse genomes. Science 374, abg 8871 (2021). DOI: 10.1126/science.abg8871
[2]

Baseline VG Giraffe: https://github.com/vgteam/vg
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