Mark duplicated reads in a BAM/CRAM file.

This tool locates and tags duplicate reads in a BAM or CRAM file, where duplicate reads are defined as originating from a single fragment of DNA.

The input BAM/CRAM must be sorted by queryname. If it is not, please run Parabricks bamsort with --sort-order queryname to preprocess the input file. Input BAM/CRAMs must also have at least one read group line.

The behavior of GATK MarkDuplicates differs slightly based on whether its input was coordinate or queryname sorted. By default, markdup matches the output of GATK MarkDuplicates as if it were run with a coordinate-sorted BAM. When using --markdups-assume-sortorder-queryname , markdup matches the output of GATK MarkDuplicates as if it were run with a queryname-sorted BAM.

The Fasta reference input --ref is required for CRAM file support and BAM/CRAM header verification.

See the markdup Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.