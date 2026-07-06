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minimap2

Run a GPU-accelerated minimap2.

This tool aligns long read sequences against a large reference database using an accelerated KSW2 to convert FASTQ to BAM/CRAM.

See the minimap2 Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

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# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun minimap2 \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

Compatible CPU-based minimap2, GATK4 Commands

The commands below are the minimap2-v2.31 and GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results. You may need to increase the Java heap size based on your dataset, or decrease the number of --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM.

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# Run minimap2 and pipe the output to create a sorted BAM.
$ minimap2 -ax map-pbmm2 \
    <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_FASTQ} | \
  gatk SortSam \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM 5000000 \
    -I /dev/stdin \
    -O cpu.bam \
    --SORT_ORDER coordinate

Please note that two changes must be made to the baseline minimap2 code in order to match the results exactly:

Firstly, a new preset must be made in options.c in the mm_set_opt function that tries to replicate the preset of pbmm2 by setting these parameters as a new preset named "map-pbmm2":

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io->k = 19;
io->w = 19;
io->batch_size = 0x7fffffffffffffffL; // always build a uni-part index
mo->flag |= MM_F_CIGAR;
mo->flag |= MM_F_SOFTCLIP;
mo->flag |= MM_F_LONG_CIGAR;
mo->flag |= MM_F_EQX;
mo->flag |= MM_F_NO_PRINT_2ND; // Allow secondaries with enforced mapping, but disable per default!
mo->zdrop = 400;
mo->zdrop_inv = 50;
mo->a = 1;
mo->b = 4;
mo->q = 6;
mo->q2 = 26;
mo->e = 2;
mo->e2 = 1;
mo->bw = 2000;
mo->max_gap = 10000;
mo->occ_dist = 500;
mo->min_mid_occ = 50;
mo->max_mid_occ = 500;
mo->min_dp_max = 500;

Secondly, a fix must be made to the baseline KSW2 code to round the loop fission start and end points by changing them to st and en respectively. If the start point (st0) is a number below 16, but greater than 0, its scoring values will not be initialized correctly, but will still be used later when computing the actual alignment. This can be fixed by rounding the start and end points to multiples of 16.

To make this fix, change the following code in ksw2_extd2_sse.c:

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        // loop fission: set scores first
        if (!(flag & KSW_EZ_GENERIC_SC)) {
            for (t = st0; t <= en0; t += 16) {
                __m128i sq, st, tmp, mask;
                sq = _mm_loadu_si128((__m128i*)&sf[t]);
                st = _mm_loadu_si128((__m128i*)&qrr[t]);
                mask = _mm_or_si128(_mm_cmpeq_epi8(sq, m1_), _mm_cmpeq_epi8(st, m1_));
                tmp = _mm_cmpeq_epi8(sq, st);
#ifdef __SSE4_1__
                tmp = _mm_blendv_epi8(sc_mis_, sc_mch_, tmp);
                tmp = _mm_blendv_epi8(tmp,     sc_N_,   mask);
#else
                tmp = _mm_or_si128(_mm_andnot_si128(tmp,  sc_mis_), _mm_and_si128(tmp,  sc_mch_));
                tmp = _mm_or_si128(_mm_andnot_si128(mask, tmp),     _mm_and_si128(mask, sc_N_));
#endif
                _mm_storeu_si128((__m128i*)((int8_t*)s + t), tmp);
            }
        } else {
            for (t = st0; t <= en0; ++t)
                ((uint8_t*)s)[t] = mat[sf[t] * m + qrr[t]];
        }

Fixed version that uses lf_start and lf_en:

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        // loop fission: set scores first
        int lf_start = st, lf_en = en;
        if (!(flag & KSW_EZ_GENERIC_SC)) {
            for (t = lf_start; t <= lf_en; t += 16) {
                __m128i sq, st, tmp, mask;
                sq = _mm_loadu_si128((__m128i*)&sf[t]);
                st = _mm_loadu_si128((__m128i*)&qrr[t]);
                mask = _mm_or_si128(_mm_cmpeq_epi8(sq, m1_), _mm_cmpeq_epi8(st, m1_));
                tmp = _mm_cmpeq_epi8(sq, st);
#ifdef __SSE4_1__
                tmp = _mm_blendv_epi8(sc_mis_, sc_mch_, tmp);
                tmp = _mm_blendv_epi8(tmp,     sc_N_,   mask);
#else
                tmp = _mm_or_si128(_mm_andnot_si128(tmp,  sc_mis_), _mm_and_si128(tmp,  sc_mch_));
                tmp = _mm_or_si128(_mm_andnot_si128(mask, tmp),     _mm_and_si128(mask, sc_N_));
#endif
                _mm_storeu_si128((__m128i*)((int8_t*)s + t), tmp);
            }
        } else {
            for (t = lf_start; t <= lf_en; ++t)
                ((uint8_t*)s)[t] = mat[sf[t] * m + qrr[t]];
        }

minimap2 Reference

Align long read sequences against a large reference database to convert FASTQ to BAM/CRAM.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O --ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O --index INDEX No Path to a minimizer index file generated by vanilla minimap2 to reduce indexing time.
I/O --in-fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to a query sequence file in fastq or fastq.gz format. This option can be used multiple times.
I/O --in-bam IN_BAM No Path to the input BAM/CRAM file.
I/O -j JUMP_BED, --jump-bed JUMP_BED No Path to a BED file (.bed) used in the splice:sr preset for jumping junctions in the annotation.
I/O --junc-bed JUNC_BED No Path to a BED file (.bed) used in adding bonus scores if an aligned junction matches a junction in the annotation.
I/O --knownSites KNOWNSITES No Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times.
I/O --interval-file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.
I/O --out-recal-file OUT_RECAL_FILE No Path of a report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration.
I/O --out-bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of a BAM/CRAM file after sorting.
I/O --out-duplicate-metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.
I/O --out-qc-metrics-dir OUT_QC_METRICS_DIR No Path of the directory where QC metrics will be generated.
Tool --preset PRESET No Which preset to apply. Possible values are {map-pbmm2,map-hifi,map-ont,lr:hq,splice,splice:hq,splice:sr}. 'map-pbmm2' is a customized preset that uses pbmm2's default values for PacBio HiFi/CCS genomic reads. 'map-hifi' is minimap2's default preset for PacBio HiFi/CCS genomic reads. 'map-ont' is for Oxford Nanopore genomic reads. 'lr:hq' is for Nanopore Q20 genomic reads. 'splice' is for spliced long reads (strand unknown). 'splice:hq' is for Final PacBio Iso-seq or traditional cDNA. 'splice:sr' is for short RNA-seq reads. (default: map-pbmm2)
Tool --pbmm2 No Include additional processing to match the format and accuracy of pbmm2. Not compatible with map-ont --preset value.
Tool --pbmm2-unmapped No Include unmapped records in output of pbmm2. Must be used concurrently with --pbmm2. Not compatible with map-ont --preset value.
Tool -k MINIMIZER_KMER_LEN, --minimizer-kmer-len MINIMIZER_KMER_LEN No Minimizer k-mer length.
Tool -ub, --both-strands No Force minimap2 to consider both strands when finding canonical splicing sites GT-AG.
Tool -uf, --forward-transcript-strand No Force minimap2 to consider the forward transcript strand only when finding canonical splicing sites GT-AG.
Tool --md No Output the MD tag.
Tool --eqx No Write =/X CIGAR operators.
Tool -y, --copy-comment No Append FASTQ comment to BAM output via auxiliary tag.
Tool -L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").
Tool -ip INTERVAL_PADDING, --interval-padding INTERVAL_PADDING No Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including.
Tool --standalone-bqsr No Run standalone BQSR after generating sorted BAM. This option requires both --knownSites and --out-recal-file input parameters.
Tool --read-group-sm READ_GROUP_SM No SM tag for read groups in this run.
Tool --read-group-lb READ_GROUP_LB No LB tag for read groups in this run.
Tool --read-group-pl READ_GROUP_PL No PL tag for read groups in this run.
Tool --read-group-id-prefix READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX No Prefix for the ID and PU tags for read groups in this run. This prefix will be used for all pairs of FASTQ files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier, that will be unique for a pair of FASTQ files.
Performance --num-threads NUM_THREADS No Number of processing threads. (default: 20)
Performance --nstreams NSTREAMS No Number of streams to use per GPU. (default: 2)
Performance --gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
Performance --gpuwrite-deflate-algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).
Performance --gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting.
Performance --use-gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite. Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.
Performance --max-queue-chunks MAX_QUEUE_CHUNKS No Max number of chunks to allow in the pre-alignment processing stage. Increasing this value may result in faster processing, but it will use more host memory. It is not recommended to use this argument for splice presets.
Performance --max-queue-reads MAX_QUEUE_READS No Max number of reads to allow in the alignment processing stage. Increasing this value may result in faster processing, but it will use more host memory. (default: 500000)
Performance --low-memory No Use low memory mode.
Performance --chunk-size CHUNK_SIZE No Max number of reads in a processing chunk. Increasing this value may result in faster processing, but it will use more host memory. (default: 1000)
Performance --chaining-on-gpu No Use GPUs to accelerate chaining, one of the compute-intensive steps in minimap2. This option may improve performance for CPU-bound workloads.
Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime --num-gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
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