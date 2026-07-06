All files except those explicitly listed below are copyright Genome Research Limited and are made available under the BSD license. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: (1) Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. (2) Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. (3)The name of the author may not be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE AUTHOR ``AS IS'' AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. c_range_coder.h is Public Domain, derived from work by Eugene Shelwien. rANS_byte.h and rANS_word.h are derived from Fabien Giesen's work and is Public Domain. https://github.com/rygorous/ryg_rans This work was in turn based on the ANS family of entropy encoders as described by Jarek Duda's paper: http://arxiv.org/abs/1311.2540 To the extent possible under law, Fabian Giesen has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to ryg_rans, as per the terms of the CC0 license: https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0 This work is published from the United States.