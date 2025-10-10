Run bam2fq to convert BAM/CRAM to FASTQ.

This tool un-aligns a BAM file, reversing it from BAM to FASTQ format. This can be useful if the BAM needs to be re-aligned to a newer or different reference genome by applying bam2fq followed by fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK) with the new reference genome.

For paired reads, bam2fq will append "/1" to the 1st read name, and "/2" to the 2nd read name.

See the bam2fq Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options. |