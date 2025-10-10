Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Run a GPU-accelerated version of GATK’s CollectMultipleMetrics.

This tool applies an accelerated version of the GATK CollectMultipleMetrics for assessing BAM file metrics such as alignment success, quality score distributions, GC bias, and sequencing artifacts. This functions as a ‘meta-metrics’ tool that can run any combination of the available metrics tools in GATK to perform an overall assessment of how well a sequencing run has been performed. The available metrics tools (PROGRAMs) can be found in the reference section below.

See the collectmultiplemetrics Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun collectmultiplemetrics \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-qc-metrics-dir /outputdir/${OUTPUT_DIR}\
    --gen-all-metrics

Compatible GATK4 Command

The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

$ gatk CollectMultipleMetrics \
--REFERENCE_SEQUENCE <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
-I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
-O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_DIR} \
--PROGRAM CollectAlignmentSummaryMetrics \
--PROGRAM CollectInsertSizeMetrics \
--PROGRAM QualityScoreDistribution \
--PROGRAM MeanQualityByCycle \
--PROGRAM CollectBaseDistributionByCycle \
--PROGRAM CollectGcBiasMetrics \
--PROGRAM CollectSequencingArtifactMetrics \
--PROGRAM CollectQualityYieldMetrics

collectmultiplemetrics Reference

Run collectmultiplemetrics on a BAM file to generate files for multiple classes of metrics.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O ‑‑bam BAM Yes Path to the BAM file.
I/O ‑‑out‑qc‑metrics‑dir OUT_QC_METRICS_DIR Yes Output Directory to store results of each analysis.
Tool ‑‑gen‑all‑metrics No Generate QC for every analysis.
Tool ‑‑gen‑alignment No Generate QC for alignment summary metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑quality‑score No Generate QC for quality score distribution metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑insert‑size No Generate QC for insert size metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑mean‑quality‑by‑cycle No Generate QC for mean quality by cycle metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑base‑distribution‑by‑cycle No Generate QC for base distribution by cycle metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑gc‑bias No Prefix name used to generate detail and summary files for gc bias metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑seq‑artifact No Generate QC for sequencing artifact metric.
Tool ‑‑gen‑quality‑yield No Generate QC for quality yield metric.
Performance ‑‑bam‑decompressor‑threads BAM_DECOMPRESSOR_THREADS No Number of threads for BAM decompression. (default: 3)
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime ‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
