fq2bam_meth

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file. We will automatically look for .bwameth.c2t. Converted fasta reference must exist from prior conversion with baseline bwa-meth.

I/O ‑‑in‑fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read groups with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. All sets of inputs should have a read group; otherwise, none should have a read group, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit1" --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit1" --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑fq‑list IN_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of two FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each set of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq‑list IN_SE_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each file (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .

I/O ‑‑knownSites KNOWNSITES No Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times.

I/O ‑‑interval‑file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.

I/O ‑‑out‑recal‑file OUT_RECAL_FILE No Path of a report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration.

I/O ‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of a BAM/CRAM file.

I/O ‑‑out‑duplicate‑metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.

I/O ‑‑out‑qc‑metrics‑dir OUT_QC_METRICS_DIR No Path of the directory where QC metrics will be generated.

Tool ‑‑max‑read‑length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for bwa and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)

Tool ‑‑min‑read‑length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for bwa and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)

Tool ‑L INTERVAL, ‑‑interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").

Tool ‑‑bwa‑options BWA_OPTIONS No Pass supported bwa mem options as one string. The current original bwa mem supported options are: -M, -Y, -C, -T, -B, -U, -L, and -K (e.g. --bwa-options="-M -Y").

Tool ‑‑no‑warnings No Suppress warning messages about system thread and memory usage.

Tool ‑‑filter‑flag FILTER_FLAG No Don't generate SAM entries in the output if the entry's flag's meet this criteria. Criteria: (flag & filter != 0). (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑skip‑multiple‑hits No Filter SAM entries whose length of SA is not 0.

Tool ‑‑align‑only No Generate output BAM after bwa-mem. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted or duplicates will not be marked.

Tool ‑‑no‑markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑single‑ended‑start‑end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.

Tool ‑‑fix‑mate No Add mate cigar (MC) and mate quality (MQ) tags to the output file.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑assume‑sortorder‑queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑picard‑version‑2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.

Tool ‑‑monitor‑usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.

Tool ‑‑optical‑duplicate‑pixel‑distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑sm READ_GROUP_SM No SM tag for read groups in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑lb READ_GROUP_LB No LB tag for read groups in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑pl READ_GROUP_PL No PL tag for read groups in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑id‑prefix READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX No Prefix for the ID and PU tags for read groups in this run. This prefix will be used for all pairs of FASTQ files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier, that will be unique for a pair of FASTQ files.

Tool ‑ip INTERVAL_PADDING, ‑‑interval‑padding INTERVAL_PADDING No Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including.

Tool ‑‑standalone‑bqsr No Run standalone BQSR.

Tool ‑‑set‑as‑failed SET_AS_FAILED No Flag alignments to strand 'f' or 'r' as failing quality-control (QC) with the failed QC flag 0x200. BS-Seq libraries are often to a single strand; other strands can be flagged as QC failures. Note: f == OT, r == OB. Valid options are 'f' or 'r'.

Tool ‑‑do‑not‑penalize‑chimeras No Turn off the default heuristic which marks alignments as failing QC if the longest match is less than 44% of the original sequence length. Alignments which fail this heuristic are also un-paired.

Performance ‑‑bwa‑nstreams BWA_NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; note: more streams increases device memory usage. Default is auto which will try to use an optimal amount of device memory. (default: auto)

Performance ‑‑bwa‑cpu‑thread‑pool BWA_CPU_THREAD_POOL No Number of threads to devote to CPU thread pool per GPU. (default: 16)

Performance ‑‑num‑cpu‑threads‑per‑stage NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STAGE No (Same as above) Number of threads to devote to CPU thread pool per GPU.

Performance ‑‑bwa‑normalized‑queue‑capacity BWA_NORMALIZED_QUEUE_CAPACITY No Normalized capacity for alignment work queues, use a lower value if CPU memory is low; final value will be * . (default: 10)

Performance ‑‑bwa‑primary‑cpus BWA_PRIMARY_CPUS No Number of primary CPU threads driving its associated thread pool. Default is auto which will use 1 primary thread with its associated thread pool per GPU. (default: auto)

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).

Performance ‑‑gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.

Performance ‑‑use‑gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite . Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.

Performance ‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)

Performance ‑‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU.

Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.

Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.

Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)

Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.

Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.

Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.

Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.