giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK)
Note that the Parabricks GPU-accelerated Giraffe tool is currently in beta.
Generate BAM output given one or a pair of FASTQ files using the pangenome aligner VG Giraffe [1] [2].
See the giraffe Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
VG Giraffe is a short-read mapping tool developed by Dr. Benedict Paten's lab at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). This innovative tool can align reads to a graph representation of multiple reference genomes, enhancing the quality of downstream analyses. By accurately mapping reads to thousands of genomes simultaneously, VG Giraffe offers a substantial improvement over traditional single-reference aligners.
By utilizing a graph-based approach, VG Giraffe can more effectively handle genetic diversity and structural variations across populations. Here are three key benefits of using VG Giraffe:
Improved accuracy: VG Giraffe achieves higher precision and recall in read mapping compared to linear genome aligners, especially when dealing with complex genomic regions or populations with significant genetic diversity.
Reduced reference bias (or mapping bias): By incorporating multiple haplotypes and known variants into its graph structure, VG Giraffe minimizes the reference bias inherent in traditional linear genome aligners. This leads to more comprehensive and unbiased characterization of genetic variation, especially for samples that diverge significantly from the standard reference genome.
Faster performance: Despite working with more complex graph structures, VG Giraffe is significantly faster than its predecessor VG Map and comparable in speed to popular linear genome mappers. It can map sequencing reads to thousands of human genomes at a speed similar to methods that map to a single reference genome.
VG Giraffe can be used within Parabricks, a software suite designed for accelerated
secondary analysis in genomics. Our wrapper (
pbrun giraffe) will run our GPU-accelerated
VG Giraffe and sort the output BAM by coordinate.
While users can build custom reference graphs for VG Giraffe using the VG Autoindex tool, pre-built pangenome graphs are also available. Dr. Paten's lab and the Human Pangenome Consortium have made these resources publicly accessible, allowing researchers to leverage high-quality, ready-to-use pangenome graphs for their analyses (HPRC data).
Starting from Parabricks version 4.5.1, only index files
.gbz,
.min, and
.dist, are required to run Giraffe.
The set of index files used in the test below can be downloaded using the
wget
as follows:
# Donwload index files
echo -e "dist\nmin\ngbz\nhapl" | xargs -I {} \
wget "https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/human-pangenomics/pangenomes/freeze/freeze1/minigraph-cactus/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.{}"
# Extract the list of paths corresponding to GRCh38
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--workdir /workdir \
quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz -L -Q GRCh38 > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths
# Filter paths list
grep -v _decoy hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths \
| grep -v _random \
| grep -v chrUn_ \
| grep -v chrEBV \
| grep -v chrM \
| grep -v chain_ > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
--sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
--read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
--dist-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.dist \
--minimizer-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.min \
--gbz-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
--ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
--in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
--out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}
To ensure optimal performance with VG Giraffe, please consider the following system requirements based on your GPU configuration:
A 2 GPU system should have at least 100GB CPU RAM and at least 32 CPU threads.
A 4 GPU system should have at least 200GB CPU RAM and at least 64 CPU threads.
During runtime, VG Giraffe loads index data into GPU device memory, which can impact available memory for concurrent operations. To optimize device memory usage and performance, consider the following options tailored to your GPU device memory capacity:
For 16GB devices (e.g. T4): Use
--low-memoryoption
For 16GB-40GB devices (e.g. L4, A10) optimize performance by adjusting:
--nstreams: Controls the number of CUDA streams per GPU
--batch-size: Adjusts the number of reads processed in a batch
For L4 best performance was obtained using
--nstreams 2 --batch-size 5000
-
For >40GB devices: Default parameters are sufficient; however, there is the potential for further optimization by adjusting the aforementioned parameters.
For >80GB devices, better performance can be achieved by increasing the number of streams and by enabling the computation of minimizers and seeds on GPU:
--minimizers-gpu. Additionally, a performance improvement can be obtained by setting
--minimizers-gpu-sort. Note that while
--minimizers-gpuwill produce the same BAM file as baseline Giraffe,
--minimizers-gpu-sortwill produce a BAM file that differs from baseline. This is because baseline Giraffe sorts minimizers using a non-stable sort, whereas the GPU implementation uses a stable sort.
Note: While a fixed base memory allocation exists per device, the number of streams and batch size are the primary factors affecting total device memory consumption.
To use Giraffe-aligned BAM files for variant calling, you need to extract the appropriate reference file from the Giraffe index files. Run the following commands from the directory containing the Giraffe index files:
# Extract the sequences corrresponding to the list of paths to a FASTA file
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--workdir /workdir \
quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz -p hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub -F > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa
# Index the fasta file
samtools faidx hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa
These commands will generate a FASTA file (
hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa),
and the corresponding index (
hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa.fai), that can
be used as the reference for variant calling. Note that these files can be also used
for BQSR (bqsr). We can now run Giraffe to obtain the aligned BAM as follows:
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
--sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
--read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
--dist-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.dist \
--minimizer-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.min \
--gbz-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
--ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
--in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
--out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}
Once you have the Giraffe-aligned BAM file and the extracted reference FASTA, you can proceed with variant calling using HaplotypeCaller, Deepvariant or Pangenome_aware_deepvariant.
# Haplotype Caller
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun haplotypecaller \
--ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--in-recal-file /workdir/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
--out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}
# Deepvariant
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun deepvariant \
--ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}
# Pangenome_aware_deepvariant
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun pangenome_aware_deepvariant \
--ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa \
--pangenome /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}
For more detailed instructions on variant calling, please refer to the tool-specific documentation (haplotypecaller, deepvariant, pangenome_aware_deepvariant).
Giraffe's haplotype sampling functionality, activated using arguments
--haplotype-name and --kff-name, was introduced to significantly enhance
alignment accuracy by tailoring the reference graph to the specific genetic profile
of a sample. This process begins by analyzing sequencing reads with a kmer counter to
identify patterns of kmer presence and frequency. Using this information, Giraffe
sub-samples the GBWT (using the original
.hapl and
.gbz files)
to select haplotypes that best represent the sample, creating a customized graph.
From this tailored graph, Giraffe also generates new index files
(
.dist and
.min) that are optimized for the sample to be analyzed.
These steps can be performed using the baseline VG container for graph customization and index generation, followed by Parabricks' accelerated Giraffe for high-performance alignment, as demonstrated below:
# Run KMC on the input reads to obtain the .kff file
mkdir kmc_tmp_dir
cat > input.fq.paths <<- EOM
${INPUT_FASTQ_1}
${INPUT_FASTQ_2}
EOM
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--workdir /workdir \
quay.io/biocontainers/kmc:3.2.4--haf24da9_3 \
kmc \
-k29 \
-m128 \
-okff \
-t64 \
@input.fq.paths \
input.fq.distr kmc_tmp_dir
# Compute the sampled .gbz file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--workdir /workdir \
quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
vg haplotypes \
-v 2 -t 64 \
--include-reference \
--diploid-sampling \
-i hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.hapl \
-k input.fq.distr.kff \
-g hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz
# Obtain the sampled .dist file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--workdir /workdir \
quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
vg index \
-t 64 \
-j hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.dist \
hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz
# Obtain the sampled .min file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--workdir /workdir \
quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
vg minimizer \
-p \
-t 64 \
-d hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.dist \
-o hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.min \
hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz
# Align the reads to the sampled graph using Parabricks Giraffe
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
--sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
--read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
--dist-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.dist \
--minimizer-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.min \
--gbz-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
--ref-paths hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
--in-fq ${INPUT_FASTQ_1} ${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
--out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}
The commands below are the vg-1.59.0 and GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results.
# Run giraffe and pipe the output to create a sorted BAM.
$ vg giraffe \
-t 16 \
-d /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.dist \
-m /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch381.min \
-Z /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
--ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
-f /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} \
-f /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
--output-format bam | \
gatk SortSam \
--java-options -Xmx30g \
--MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM 5000000 \
-I /dev/stdin \
-O cpu.bam \
--SORT_ORDER coordinate
# Mark duplicates.
$ gatk MarkDuplicates \
-I cpu.bam \
-O cpu.markdup.bam \
-M metrics.txt
When comparing output with the CPU counterpart the following can be sources of small differences.
Baseline VG Container
When comparing output between baseline giraffe and Parabricks' accelerated version,
if you intend to use the baseline vg container (
quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0),
you will need to re-build the container with an Ubuntu 22.04 base.
This is because of changes in the C++ standard library for the default gcc version of
the underlying OS (#4391). Modify line 6
of their Dockerfile to reference
mirror.gcr.io/library/ubuntu:22.04 instead
of 20.04. Rebuild a container with the following command.
git clone https://github.com/vgteam/vg.git
cd vg
git checkout v1.59.0
git submodule update --init --recursive
make version
docker build --no-cache -f Dockerfile --build-arg THREADS=16 --tag \
<YOUR_CONTIANER_NAME> --network host ./
Unmapped reads
Parabricks
giraffesorts unmapped reads slightly differently than baseline GATK SortSam. Unmapped reads can be filtered with samtools by running
samtools view -F 4.
-
Align reads to a pangenome graph.
Type
Name
Required?
Description
|I/O
|‑‑in‑fq [IN_FQ ...]
|No
|Path to the paired-end FASTQ files. The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz.
|I/O
|‑‑in‑fq‑list IN_FQ_LIST
|No
|Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each pair of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax:
|I/O
|‑‑in‑se‑fq [IN_SE_FQ ...]
|No
|Path to the single-end FASTQ file. The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format.
|I/O
|‑‑in‑se‑fq‑list IN_SE_FQ_LIST
|No
|Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each file (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax:
|I/O
|‑d DIST_NAME, ‑‑dist‑name DIST_NAME
|Yes
|Cluster using this distance index.
|I/O
|‑m MINIMIZER_NAME, ‑‑minimizer‑name MINIMIZER_NAME
|Yes
|Use this minimizer index.
|I/O
|‑Z GBZ_NAME, ‑‑gbz‑name GBZ_NAME
|Yes
|Map to this GBZ graph.
|I/O
|‑x XG_NAME, ‑‑xg‑name XG_NAME
|No
|XG graph used for BAM output.
|I/O
|‑g GRAPH_NAME, ‑‑graph‑name GRAPH_NAME
|No
|GBWTGraph used for mapping.
|I/O
|‑H GBWT_NAME, ‑‑gbwt‑name GBWT_NAME
|No
|GBWT index for mapping.
|I/O
|‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM
|Yes
|Path of a BAM file for output.
|I/O
|‑‑ref‑paths REF_PATHS
|No
|Path to file containing ordered list of paths in the graph, one per line or HTSlib .dict, for HTSLib @SQ headers.
|I/O
|‑‑out‑duplicate‑metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS
|No
|Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.
|Tool
|‑‑read‑group READ_GROUP
|No
|Read group ID for this run.
|Tool
|‑‑sample SAMPLE
|No
|Sample (SM) tag for read group in this run.
|Tool
|‑‑read‑group‑library READ_GROUP_LIBRARY
|No
|Library (LB) tag for read group in this run.
|Tool
|‑‑read‑group‑platform READ_GROUP_PLATFORM
|No
|Platform (PL) tag for read group in this run; refers to platform/technology used to produce reads.
|Tool
|‑‑read‑group‑pu READ_GROUP_PU
|No
|Platform unit (PU) tag for read group in this run.
|Tool
|‑‑prune‑low‑cplx
|No
|Prune short and low complexity anchors during linear format realignment.
|Tool
|‑‑max‑fragment‑length MAX_FRAGMENT_LENGTH
|No
|Assume that fragment lengths should be smaller than MAX-FRAGMENT-LENGTH when estimating the fragment length distribution.
|Tool
|‑‑fragment‑mean FRAGMENT_MEAN
|No
|Force the fragment length distribution to have this mean.
|Tool
|‑‑fragment‑stdev FRAGMENT_STDEV
|No
|Force the fragment length distribution to have this standard deviation.
|Tool
|‑‑align‑only
|No
|Generate output BAM after vg-giraffe alignment. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted.
|Tool
|‑‑copy‑comment
|No
|Append FASTQ comment to BAM output via auxiliary tag.
|Tool
|‑‑no‑markdups
|No
|Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.
|Tool
|‑‑markdups‑single‑ended‑start‑end
|No
|Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.
|Tool
|‑‑markdups‑assume‑sortorder‑queryname
|No
|Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.
|Tool
|‑‑markdups‑picard‑version‑2182
|No
|Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.
|Tool
|‑‑optical‑duplicate‑pixel‑distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE
|No
|The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.
|Tool
|‑‑monitor‑usage
|No
|Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.
|Tool
|‑‑max‑read‑length MAX_READ_LENGTH
|No
|Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)
|Tool
|‑‑min‑read‑length MIN_READ_LENGTH
|No
|Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)
|Performance
|‑‑minimizers‑gpu
|No
|Uses GPU to compute minimizers and seeds.
|Performance
|‑‑minimizers‑gpu‑sort
|No
|Uses GPU to sort minimizers.
|Performance
|‑‑nstreams NSTREAMS
|No
|Number of streams per GPU to use; note: more streams increases device memory usage. (default: 3)
|Performance
|‑‑num‑cpu‑threads‑per‑gpu NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_GPU
|No
|Number of primary CPU threads to use per GPU. (default: 16)
|Performance
|‑‑batch‑size BATCH_SIZE
|No
|Batch size used for processing alignments. (default: 10000)
|Performance
|‑‑write‑threads WRITE_THREADS
|No
|Number of threads used for writing and pre-sorting output. (default: 4)
|Performance
|‑‑gpuwrite
|No
|Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
|Performance
|‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO
|No
|Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).
|Performance
|‑‑gpusort
|No
|Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.
|Performance
|‑‑use‑gds
|No
|Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite. Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.
|Performance
|‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT
|No
|System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)
|Performance
|‑‑low‑memory
|No
|Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU and decrease the batch size.
|Runtime
|‑‑verbose
|No
|Enable verbose output.
|Runtime
|‑‑x3
|No
|Show full command line arguments.
|Runtime
|‑‑logfile LOGFILE
|No
|Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
|Runtime
|‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR
|No
|Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
|Runtime
|‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
|No
|Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
|Runtime
|‑‑keep‑tmp
|No
|Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
|Runtime
|‑‑no‑seccomp‑override
|No
|Do not override seccomp options for docker.
|Runtime
|‑‑version
|No
|View compatible software versions.
|Runtime
|‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks
|No
|Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
|Runtime
|‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS
|No
|Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
Jouni Sirén et. al., Pangenomics enables genotyping of known structural variants in 5202 diverse genomes. Science 374, abg 8871 (2021). DOI: 10.1126/science.abg8871
Baseline VG Giraffe: https://github.com/vgteam/vg