giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK)

Type Name Required? Description

I/O ‑‑in‑fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the paired-end FASTQ files. The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz.

I/O ‑‑in‑fq‑list IN_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each pair of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-end FASTQ file. The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format.

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq‑list IN_SE_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each file (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .

I/O ‑d DIST_NAME, ‑‑dist‑name DIST_NAME Yes Cluster using this distance index.

I/O ‑m MINIMIZER_NAME, ‑‑minimizer‑name MINIMIZER_NAME Yes Use this minimizer index.

I/O ‑Z GBZ_NAME, ‑‑gbz‑name GBZ_NAME Yes Map to this GBZ graph.

I/O ‑x XG_NAME, ‑‑xg‑name XG_NAME No XG graph used for BAM output.

I/O ‑g GRAPH_NAME, ‑‑graph‑name GRAPH_NAME No GBWTGraph used for mapping.

I/O ‑H GBWT_NAME, ‑‑gbwt‑name GBWT_NAME No GBWT index for mapping.

I/O ‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of a BAM file for output.

I/O ‑‑ref‑paths REF_PATHS No Path to file containing ordered list of paths in the graph, one per line or HTSlib .dict, for HTSLib @SQ headers.

I/O ‑‑out‑duplicate‑metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.

Tool ‑‑read‑group READ_GROUP No Read group ID for this run.

Tool ‑‑sample SAMPLE No Sample (SM) tag for read group in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑library READ_GROUP_LIBRARY No Library (LB) tag for read group in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑platform READ_GROUP_PLATFORM No Platform (PL) tag for read group in this run; refers to platform/technology used to produce reads.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑pu READ_GROUP_PU No Platform unit (PU) tag for read group in this run.

Tool ‑‑prune‑low‑cplx No Prune short and low complexity anchors during linear format realignment.

Tool ‑‑max‑fragment‑length MAX_FRAGMENT_LENGTH No Assume that fragment lengths should be smaller than MAX-FRAGMENT-LENGTH when estimating the fragment length distribution.

Tool ‑‑fragment‑mean FRAGMENT_MEAN No Force the fragment length distribution to have this mean.

Tool ‑‑fragment‑stdev FRAGMENT_STDEV No Force the fragment length distribution to have this standard deviation.

Tool ‑‑align‑only No Generate output BAM after vg-giraffe alignment. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted.

Tool ‑‑copy‑comment No Append FASTQ comment to BAM output via auxiliary tag.

Tool ‑‑no‑markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑single‑ended‑start‑end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑assume‑sortorder‑queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.

Tool ‑‑markdups‑picard‑version‑2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.

Tool ‑‑optical‑duplicate‑pixel‑distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.

Tool ‑‑monitor‑usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.

Tool ‑‑max‑read‑length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)

Tool ‑‑min‑read‑length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)

Performance ‑‑minimizers‑gpu No Uses GPU to compute minimizers and seeds.

Performance ‑‑minimizers‑gpu‑sort No Uses GPU to sort minimizers.

Performance ‑‑nstreams NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; note: more streams increases device memory usage. (default: 3)

Performance ‑‑num‑cpu‑threads‑per‑gpu NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_GPU No Number of primary CPU threads to use per GPU. (default: 16)

Performance ‑‑batch‑size BATCH_SIZE No Batch size used for processing alignments. (default: 10000)

Performance ‑‑write‑threads WRITE_THREADS No Number of threads used for writing and pre-sorting output. (default: 4)

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).

Performance ‑‑gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.

Performance ‑‑use‑gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite . Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.

Performance ‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)

Performance ‑‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU and decrease the batch size.

Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.

Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.

Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)

Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.

Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.

Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.

Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.