Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0  giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK)

giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK)

Beta

Note that the Parabricks GPU-accelerated Giraffe tool is currently in beta.

Generate BAM output given one or a pair of FASTQ files using the pangenome aligner VG Giraffe [1] [2].

See the giraffe Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

What is giraffe?

VG Giraffe is a short-read mapping tool developed by Dr. Benedict Paten's lab at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). This innovative tool can align reads to a graph representation of multiple reference genomes, enhancing the quality of downstream analyses. By accurately mapping reads to thousands of genomes simultaneously, VG Giraffe offers a substantial improvement over traditional single-reference aligners.

Why giraffe?

By utilizing a graph-based approach, VG Giraffe can more effectively handle genetic diversity and structural variations across populations. Here are three key benefits of using VG Giraffe:

  1. Improved accuracy: VG Giraffe achieves higher precision and recall in read mapping compared to linear genome aligners, especially when dealing with complex genomic regions or populations with significant genetic diversity.

  2. Reduced reference bias (or mapping bias): By incorporating multiple haplotypes and known variants into its graph structure, VG Giraffe minimizes the reference bias inherent in traditional linear genome aligners. This leads to more comprehensive and unbiased characterization of genetic variation, especially for samples that diverge significantly from the standard reference genome.

  3. Faster performance: Despite working with more complex graph structures, VG Giraffe is significantly faster than its predecessor VG Map and comparable in speed to popular linear genome mappers. It can map sequencing reads to thousands of human genomes at a speed similar to methods that map to a single reference genome.

How should I use giraffe in Parabricks?

VG Giraffe can be used within Parabricks, a software suite designed for accelerated secondary analysis in genomics. Our wrapper (pbrun giraffe) will run our GPU-accelerated VG Giraffe and sort the output BAM by coordinate.

While users can build custom reference graphs for VG Giraffe using the VG Autoindex tool, pre-built pangenome graphs are also available. Dr. Paten's lab and the Human Pangenome Consortium have made these resources publicly accessible, allowing researchers to leverage high-quality, ready-to-use pangenome graphs for their analyses (HPRC data).

Starting from Parabricks version 4.5.1, only index files .gbz, .min, and .dist, are required to run Giraffe.

The set of index files used in the test below can be downloaded using the wget as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Donwload index files
echo -e "dist\nmin\ngbz\nhapl" | xargs -I {} \
    wget "https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/human-pangenomics/pangenomes/freeze/freeze1/minigraph-cactus/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.{}"

# Extract the list of paths corresponding to GRCh38
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
    vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz -L -Q GRCh38 > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths

# Filter paths list
grep -v _decoy hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths \
    | grep -v _random \
    | grep -v chrUn_ \
    | grep -v chrEBV \
    | grep -v chrM \
    | grep -v chain_ > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub

Quick Start

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
    --sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
    --read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
    --dist-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.dist \
    --minimizer-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.min \
    --gbz-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
    --ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
    --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

System Requirements and Useful Options for Performance

To ensure optimal performance with VG Giraffe, please consider the following system requirements based on your GPU configuration:

  • A 2 GPU system should have at least 100GB CPU RAM and at least 32 CPU threads.

  • A 4 GPU system should have at least 200GB CPU RAM and at least 64 CPU threads.

During runtime, VG Giraffe loads index data into GPU device memory, which can impact available memory for concurrent operations. To optimize device memory usage and performance, consider the following options tailored to your GPU device memory capacity:

  • For 16GB devices (e.g. T4): Use --low-memory option

  • For 16GB-40GB devices (e.g. L4, A10) optimize performance by adjusting:

    • --nstreams: Controls the number of CUDA streams per GPU

    • --batch-size: Adjusts the number of reads processed in a batch

    • For L4 best performance was obtained using --nstreams 2 --batch-size 5000

  • For >40GB devices: Default parameters are sufficient; however, there is the potential for further optimization by adjusting the aforementioned parameters.

  • For >80GB devices, better performance can be achieved by increasing the number of streams and by enabling the computation of minimizers and seeds on GPU: --minimizers-gpu. Additionally, a performance improvement can be obtained by setting --minimizers-gpu-sort. Note that while --minimizers-gpu will produce the same BAM file as baseline Giraffe, --minimizers-gpu-sort will produce a BAM file that differs from baseline. This is because baseline Giraffe sorts minimizers using a non-stable sort, whereas the GPU implementation uses a stable sort.

Note: While a fixed base memory allocation exists per device, the number of streams and batch size are the primary factors affecting total device memory consumption.

Using Giraffe in Variant Calling Workflows

To use Giraffe-aligned BAM files for variant calling, you need to extract the appropriate reference file from the Giraffe index files. Run the following commands from the directory containing the Giraffe index files:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Extract the sequences corrresponding to the list of paths to a FASTA file
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
    vg paths -x hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz -p hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub -F > hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa

# Index the fasta file
samtools faidx hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa

These commands will generate a FASTA file (hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa), and the corresponding index (hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa.fai), that can be used as the reference for variant calling. Note that these files can be also used for BQSR (bqsr). We can now run Giraffe to obtain the aligned BAM as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
    --sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
    --read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
    --dist-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.dist \
    --minimizer-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.min \
    --gbz-name /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
    --ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
    --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

Once you have the Giraffe-aligned BAM file and the extracted reference FASTA, you can proceed with variant calling using HaplotypeCaller, Deepvariant or Pangenome_aware_deepvariant.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Haplotype Caller
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun haplotypecaller \
    --ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --in-recal-file /workdir/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

# Deepvariant
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun deepvariant \
    --ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

# Pangenome_aware_deepvariant
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun pangenome_aware_deepvariant \
    --ref /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.fa \
    --pangenome /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
    --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

For more detailed instructions on variant calling, please refer to the tool-specific documentation (haplotypecaller, deepvariant, pangenome_aware_deepvariant).

Using Giraffe with Haplotype Sampling

Giraffe's haplotype sampling functionality, activated using arguments --haplotype-name and --kff-name, was introduced to significantly enhance alignment accuracy by tailoring the reference graph to the specific genetic profile of a sample. This process begins by analyzing sequencing reads with a kmer counter to identify patterns of kmer presence and frequency. Using this information, Giraffe sub-samples the GBWT (using the original .hapl and .gbz files) to select haplotypes that best represent the sample, creating a customized graph. From this tailored graph, Giraffe also generates new index files (.dist and .min) that are optimized for the sample to be analyzed.

These steps can be performed using the baseline VG container for graph customization and index generation, followed by Parabricks' accelerated Giraffe for high-performance alignment, as demonstrated below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Run KMC on the input reads to obtain the .kff file
mkdir kmc_tmp_dir
cat > input.fq.paths <<- EOM
${INPUT_FASTQ_1}
${INPUT_FASTQ_2}
EOM

docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/biocontainers/kmc:3.2.4--haf24da9_3 \
    kmc \
        -k29 \
        -m128 \
        -okff \
        -t64 \
        @input.fq.paths \
        input.fq.distr kmc_tmp_dir


# Compute the sampled .gbz file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
    vg haplotypes \
        -v 2 -t 64 \
        --include-reference \
        --diploid-sampling \
        -i hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.hapl \
        -k input.fq.distr.kff \
        -g hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
        hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz

# Obtain the sampled .dist file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
    vg index \
        -t 64 \
        -j hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.dist \
        hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz

# Obtain the sampled .min file using the baseline container
docker run --rm --volume $(pwd):/workdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0 \
    vg minimizer \
        -p \
        -t 64 \
        -d hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.dist \
        -o hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.min \
        hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz

# Align the reads to the sampled graph using Parabricks Giraffe
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun giraffe --read-group "sample_rg1" \
    --sample "sample-name" --read-group-library "library" \
    --read-group-platform "platform" --read-group-pu "pu" \
    --dist-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.dist \
    --minimizer-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.min \
    --gbz-name hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.sampled.gbz \
    --ref-paths hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
    --in-fq ${INPUT_FASTQ_1} ${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM}

Compatible CPU-based vg giraffe and GATK4 Commands

The commands below are the vg-1.59.0 and GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Run giraffe and pipe the output to create a sorted BAM.
$ vg giraffe \
    -t 16 \
    -d /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.dist \
    -m /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch381.min \
    -Z /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.gbz \
    --ref-paths /workdir/hprc-v1.1-mc-grch38.paths.sub \
    -f /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} \
    -f /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --output-format bam | \
  gatk SortSam \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM 5000000 \
    -I /dev/stdin \
    -O cpu.bam \
    --SORT_ORDER coordinate

# Mark duplicates.
$ gatk MarkDuplicates \
    -I cpu.bam \
    -O cpu.markdup.bam \
    -M metrics.txt

Source of Mismatches

When comparing output with the CPU counterpart the following can be sources of small differences.

  • Baseline VG Container

When comparing output between baseline giraffe and Parabricks' accelerated version, if you intend to use the baseline vg container (quay.io/vgteam/vg:v1.59.0), you will need to re-build the container with an Ubuntu 22.04 base. This is because of changes in the C++ standard library for the default gcc version of the underlying OS (#4391). Modify line 6 of their Dockerfile to reference mirror.gcr.io/library/ubuntu:22.04 instead of 20.04. Rebuild a container with the following command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
git clone https://github.com/vgteam/vg.git
cd vg
git checkout v1.59.0
git submodule update --init --recursive
make version
docker build --no-cache -f Dockerfile --build-arg THREADS=16 --tag \
  <YOUR_CONTIANER_NAME> --network host ./

  • Unmapped reads

    • Parabricks giraffe sorts unmapped reads slightly differently than baseline GATK SortSam. Unmapped reads can be filtered with samtools by running samtools view -F 4.

giraffe Reference

Align reads to a pangenome graph.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑in‑fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the paired-end FASTQ files. The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz.
I/O ‑‑in‑fq‑list IN_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each pair of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .
I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-end FASTQ file. The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format.
I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq‑list IN_SE_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by a read group, each separated by a space. Each file (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax: .
I/O ‑d DIST_NAME, ‑‑dist‑name DIST_NAME Yes Cluster using this distance index.
I/O ‑m MINIMIZER_NAME, ‑‑minimizer‑name MINIMIZER_NAME Yes Use this minimizer index.
I/O ‑Z GBZ_NAME, ‑‑gbz‑name GBZ_NAME Yes Map to this GBZ graph.
I/O ‑x XG_NAME, ‑‑xg‑name XG_NAME No XG graph used for BAM output.
I/O ‑g GRAPH_NAME, ‑‑graph‑name GRAPH_NAME No GBWTGraph used for mapping.
I/O ‑H GBWT_NAME, ‑‑gbwt‑name GBWT_NAME No GBWT index for mapping.
I/O ‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of a BAM file for output.
I/O ‑‑ref‑paths REF_PATHS No Path to file containing ordered list of paths in the graph, one per line or HTSlib .dict, for HTSLib @SQ headers.
I/O ‑‑out‑duplicate‑metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.
Tool ‑‑read‑group READ_GROUP No Read group ID for this run.
Tool ‑‑sample SAMPLE No Sample (SM) tag for read group in this run.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑library READ_GROUP_LIBRARY No Library (LB) tag for read group in this run.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑platform READ_GROUP_PLATFORM No Platform (PL) tag for read group in this run; refers to platform/technology used to produce reads.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑pu READ_GROUP_PU No Platform unit (PU) tag for read group in this run.
Tool ‑‑prune‑low‑cplx No Prune short and low complexity anchors during linear format realignment.
Tool ‑‑max‑fragment‑length MAX_FRAGMENT_LENGTH No Assume that fragment lengths should be smaller than MAX-FRAGMENT-LENGTH when estimating the fragment length distribution.
Tool ‑‑fragment‑mean FRAGMENT_MEAN No Force the fragment length distribution to have this mean.
Tool ‑‑fragment‑stdev FRAGMENT_STDEV No Force the fragment length distribution to have this standard deviation.
Tool ‑‑align‑only No Generate output BAM after vg-giraffe alignment. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted.
Tool ‑‑copy‑comment No Append FASTQ comment to BAM output via auxiliary tag.
Tool ‑‑no‑markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.
Tool ‑‑markdups‑single‑ended‑start‑end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.
Tool ‑‑markdups‑assume‑sortorder‑queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.
Tool ‑‑markdups‑picard‑version‑2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.
Tool ‑‑optical‑duplicate‑pixel‑distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.
Tool ‑‑monitor‑usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.
Tool ‑‑max‑read‑length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)
Tool ‑‑min‑read‑length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for giraffe and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)
Performance ‑‑minimizers‑gpu No Uses GPU to compute minimizers and seeds.
Performance ‑‑minimizers‑gpu‑sort No Uses GPU to sort minimizers.
Performance ‑‑nstreams NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; note: more streams increases device memory usage. (default: 3)
Performance ‑‑num‑cpu‑threads‑per‑gpu NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_GPU No Number of primary CPU threads to use per GPU. (default: 16)
Performance ‑‑batch‑size BATCH_SIZE No Batch size used for processing alignments. (default: 10000)
Performance ‑‑write‑threads WRITE_THREADS No Number of threads used for writing and pre-sorting output. (default: 4)
Performance ‑‑gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
Performance ‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).
Performance ‑‑gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.
Performance ‑‑use‑gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite. Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.
Performance ‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)
Performance ‑‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU and decrease the batch size.
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime ‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
[1]

Jouni Sirén et. al., Pangenomics enables genotyping of known structural variants in 5202 diverse genomes. Science 374, abg 8871 (2021). DOI: 10.1126/science.abg8871
[2]

Baseline VG Giraffe: https://github.com/vgteam/vg
Previous germline (GATK Germline Pipeline)
Next haplotypecaller
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 10, 2025.
content here