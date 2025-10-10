The commands below are the minimap2-v2.26 and GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results. You may need to increase the Java heap size based on your dataset, or decrease the number of --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM.

Copy Copied! # Run minimap2 and pipe the output to create a sorted BAM. $ minimap2 -ax map-pbmm2 \ <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \ <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_FASTQ} | \ gatk SortSam \ --java-options -Xmx30g \ --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM 5000000 \ -I /dev/stdin \ -O cpu.bam \ --SORT_ORDER coordinate

Please note that two changes must be made to the baseline minimap2 code in order to match the results exactly:

Firstly, a new preset must be made in options.c in the mm_set_opt function that tries to replicate the preset of pbmm2 by setting these parameters as a new preset named "map-pbmm2":

Copy Copied! io->k = 19; io->w = 19; io->batch_size = 0x7fffffffffffffffL; // always build a uni-part index mo->flag |= MM_F_CIGAR; mo->flag |= MM_F_SOFTCLIP; mo->flag |= MM_F_LONG_CIGAR; mo->flag |= MM_F_EQX; mo->flag |= MM_F_NO_PRINT_2ND; // Allow secondaries with enforced mapping, but disable per default! mo->zdrop = 400; mo->zdrop_inv = 50; mo->a = 1; mo->b = 4; mo->q = 6; mo->q2 = 26; mo->e = 2; mo->e2 = 1; mo->bw = 2000; mo->max_gap = 10000; mo->occ_dist = 500; mo->min_mid_occ = 50; mo->max_mid_occ = 500; mo->min_dp_max = 500;

Secondly, a fix must be made to the baseline KSW2 code to round the loop fission start and end points by changing them to st and en respectively. If the start point ( st0 ) is a number below 16, but greater than 0, its scoring values will not be initialized correctly, but will still be used later when computing the actual alignment. This can be fixed by rounding the start and end points to multiples of 16.

To make this fix, change the following code in ksw2_extd2_sse.c :

Copy Copied! // loop fission: set scores first if (!(flag & KSW_EZ_GENERIC_SC)) { for (t = st0; t <= en0; t += 16) { __m128i sq, st, tmp, mask; sq = _mm_loadu_si128((__m128i*)&sf[t]); st = _mm_loadu_si128((__m128i*)&qrr[t]); mask = _mm_or_si128(_mm_cmpeq_epi8(sq, m1_), _mm_cmpeq_epi8(st, m1_)); tmp = _mm_cmpeq_epi8(sq, st); #ifdef __SSE4_1__ tmp = _mm_blendv_epi8(sc_mis_, sc_mch_, tmp); tmp = _mm_blendv_epi8(tmp, sc_N_, mask); #else tmp = _mm_or_si128(_mm_andnot_si128(tmp, sc_mis_), _mm_and_si128(tmp, sc_mch_)); tmp = _mm_or_si128(_mm_andnot_si128(mask, tmp), _mm_and_si128(mask, sc_N_)); #endif _mm_storeu_si128((__m128i*)((int8_t*)s + t), tmp); } } else { for (t = st0; t <= en0; ++t) ((uint8_t*)s)[t] = mat[sf[t] * m + qrr[t]]; }

Fixed version that uses lf_start and lf_en :