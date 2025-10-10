rna_fq2bam

Type Name Required? Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.

I/O ‑‑in‑fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read groups with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. All sets of inputs should have a read group; otherwise, none should have a read group, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit1" --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit1" --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.

I/O ‑‑in‑fq‑list IN_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of pair-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of two FASTQ files followed by an optional read group, each separated by a space. Each set of files (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax:

I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq‑list IN_SE_FQ_LIST No Path to a file that contains the locations of single-ended FASTQ files. Each line must contain the location of the FASTQ files followed by an optional read group, each separated by a space. Each file (and associated read group) must be on a separate line. Files must be in fastq/fastq.gz format. Line syntax:

I/O ‑‑genome‑lib‑dir GENOME_LIB_DIR Yes Path to a genome resource library directory. The indexing required to run STAR should be completed by the user beforehand.

I/O ‑‑output‑dir OUTPUT_DIR Yes Path to the directory that will contain all of the generated files.

I/O ‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of the output BAM file.

I/O ‑‑out‑duplicate‑metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.

I/O ‑‑out‑qc‑metrics‑dir OUT_QC_METRICS_DIR No Path of the directory where QC metrics will be generated.

Tool ‑‑out‑prefix OUT_PREFIX No Prefix filename for output data.

Tool ‑‑read‑files‑command READ_FILES_COMMAND No Command line to execute for each of the input files. This command should generate FASTA or FASTQ text and send it to stdout: For example, zcat to uncompress .gz files, bzcat to uncompress .bz2 files, etc.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑sm READ_GROUP_SM No SM tag for read groups in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑lb READ_GROUP_LB No LB tag for read groups in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑pl READ_GROUP_PL No PL tag for read groups in this run.

Tool ‑‑read‑group‑id‑prefix READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX No Prefix for the ID and PU tags for read groups in this run. This prefix will be used for all pairs of FASTQ files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier that will be unique for a pair of FASTQ files.

Tool ‑‑num‑sa‑bases NUM_SA_BASES No Length (bases) of the SA pre-indexing string. Longer strings will use more memory, but allow for faster searches. A value between 10 and 15 is recommended. For small genomes, the parameter must be scaled down to min(14, log2(GenomeLength)/2 - 1). (default: 14)

Tool ‑‑max‑intron‑size MAX_INTRON_SIZE No Maximum align intron size. If this value is 0, the maximum size will be determined by (2^winBinNbits)*winAnchorDistNbins. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑min‑intron‑size MIN_INTRON_SIZE No Minimum align intron size. Genomic gap is considered intron if its length is greater than or equal to this value, otherwise it is considered Deletion. (default: 21)

Tool ‑‑min‑match‑filter MIN_MATCH_FILTER No Minimum number of matched bases required for alignment output. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑min‑match‑filter‑normalized MIN_MATCH_FILTER_NORMALIZED No Same as --min-match-filter, but normalized to the read length (sum of the mate lengths for paired-end reads). (default: 0.66)

Tool ‑‑out‑filter‑intron‑motifs OUT_FILTER_INTRON_MOTIFS No Type of filter alignment using its motifs. This string can be "None" for no filtering, "RemoveNoncanonical" for filtering out alignments that contain non-canonical junctions, or "RemoveNoncanonicalUnannotated" for filtering out alignments that contain non-canonical unannotated junctions when using the annotated splice junctions database. The annotated non-canonical junctions will be kept. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑max‑out‑filter‑mismatch MAX_OUT_FILTER_MISMATCH No Maximum number of mismatches allowed for an alignment to be output. (default: 10)

Tool ‑‑max‑out‑filter‑mismatch‑ratio MAX_OUT_FILTER_MISMATCH_RATIO No Maximum ratio of mismatches to mapped length allowed for an alignment to be output. (default: 0.3)

Tool ‑‑max‑out‑filter‑multimap MAX_OUT_FILTER_MULTIMAP No Maximum number of loci the read is allowed to map to for all alignments to be output. Otherwise, no alignments will be output and the read will be counted as "mapped to too many loci" in the Log.final.out. (default: 10)

Tool ‑‑out‑reads‑unmapped OUT_READS_UNMAPPED No Type of output of unmapped and partially mapped (i.e. mapped only one mate of a paired-end read) reads in separate file(s). This string can be "None" for no output or "Fastx" for output in separate FASTA/FASTQ files, Unmapped.out.mate1/2. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑out‑sam‑unmapped OUT_SAM_UNMAPPED No Type of output of unmapped reads in SAM format. The string can be "None" to produce no output, "Within" to output unmapped reads within the main SAM file. Option "Within_KeepPairs" will produce the same result as "Within" because unmapped mates are ignored for sorted SAM/BAM output such as the output produced by this tool. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑out‑sam‑attributes OUT_SAM_ATTRIBUTES [OUT_SAM_ATTRIBUTES ...] No A string of SAM attributes in the order desired for the output SAM. The string can contain any combination of the following attributes: {NH, HI, AS, nM, NM, MD, jM, jI, XS, MC, ch}. Alternatively, the string can be "None" for no attributes, "Standard" for the attributes {NH, HI, AS, nM}, or "All" for the attributes {NH, HI, AS, nM, NM, MD, jM, jI, MC, ch} (e.g. "--outSAMattributes NH nM jI XS ch"). (default: Standard)

Tool ‑‑out‑sam‑strand‑field OUT_SAM_STRAND_FIELD No Cufflinks-like strand field flag. The string can be "None" for no flag or "intronMotif" for the strand derived from the intron motif. Reads with inconsistent and/or non-canonical introns will be filtered out. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑out‑sam‑mode OUT_SAM_MODE No SAM output mode. The string can be "None" for no SAM output, "Full" for full SAM output, or "NoQS" for full SAM output without quality scores. (default: Full)

Tool ‑‑out‑sam‑mapq‑unique OUT_SAM_MAPQ_UNIQUE No The MAPQ value for unique mappers. Must be in the range [0, 255]. (default: 255)

Tool ‑‑min‑score‑filter MIN_SCORE_FILTER No Minimum score required for alignment output, normalized to the read length (i.e. the sum of mate lengths for paired-end reads). (default: 0.66)

Tool ‑‑min‑spliced‑mate‑length MIN_SPLICED_MATE_LENGTH No Minimum mapped length for a read mate that is spliced and normalized to the mate length. Must be greater than 0. (default: 0.66)

Tool ‑‑max‑junction‑mismatches MAX_JUNCTION_MISMATCHES MAX_JUNCTION_MISMATCHES MAX_JUNCTION_MISMATCHES MAX_JUNCTION_MISMATCHES No Maximum number of mismatches for stitching of the splice junctions. A limit must be specified for each of the following: (1) non-canonical motifs, (2) GT/AG and CT/AC motif, (3) GC/AG and CT/GC motif, (4) AT/AC and GT/AT motif. To indicate no limit for any of the four options, use -1. (default: [0, -1, 0, 0])

Tool ‑‑max‑out‑read‑size MAX_OUT_READ_SIZE No Maximum size of the SAM record (bytes) for one read. Recommended value: > 2*(LengthMate1+LengthMate2+100)*outFilterMultimapNmax. Must be greater than 0. (default: 100000)

Tool ‑‑max‑alignments‑per‑read MAX_ALIGNMENTS_PER_READ No Maximum number of different alignments per read to consider. Must be greater than 0. (default: 10000)

Tool ‑‑score‑gap SCORE_GAP No Splice junction penalty (independent of intron motif). (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑seed‑search‑start SEED_SEARCH_START No Defines the search start point through the read. The read split pieces will not be longer than this value. Must be greater than 0. (default: 50)

Tool ‑‑max‑bam‑sort‑memory MAX_BAM_SORT_MEMORY No Maximum available RAM (bytes) for sorting BAM. If this value is 0, it will be set to the genome index size. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑align‑ends‑type ALIGN_ENDS_TYPE No Type of read ends alignment. Can be one of two options: "Local" will perform a standard local alignment with soft-clipping allowed; "EndToEnd" will force an end-to-end read alignment with no soft-clipping. (default: Local)

Tool ‑‑align‑insertion‑flush ALIGN_INSERTION_FLUSH No Flush ambiguous insertion positions. The string can be "None" to not flush insertions or "Right" to flush insertions to the right. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑max‑align‑mates‑gap MAX_ALIGN_MATES_GAP No Maximum gap between two mates. If 0, the max intron gap will be determined by (2^winBinNbits)*winAnchorDistNbins. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑min‑align‑spliced‑mate‑map MIN_ALIGN_SPLICED_MATE_MAP No Minimum mapped length for a read mate that is spliced. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑max‑collapsed‑junctions MAX_COLLAPSED_JUNCTIONS No Maximum number of collapsed junctions. Must be greater than 0. (default: 1000000)

Tool ‑‑min‑align‑sj‑overhang MIN_ALIGN_SJ_OVERHANG No Minimum overhang (i.e. block size) for spliced alignments. Must be greater than 0. (default: 5)

Tool ‑‑min‑align‑sjdb‑overhang MIN_ALIGN_SJDB_OVERHANG No Minimum overhang (i.e. block size) for annotated (sjdb) spliced alignments. Must be greater than 0. (default: 3)

Tool ‑‑sjdb‑overhang SJDB_OVERHANG No Length of the donor/acceptor sequence on each side of the junctions. Ideally, this value should be equal to mate_length - 1. Must be greater than 0. (default: 100)

Tool ‑‑min‑chim‑overhang MIN_CHIM_OVERHANG No Minimum overhang for the Chimeric.out.junction file. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 20)

Tool ‑‑min‑chim‑segment MIN_CHIM_SEGMENT No Minimum chimeric segment length. If it is set to 0, there will be no chimeric output. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑max‑chim‑multimap MAX_CHIM_MULTIMAP No Maximum number of chimeric multi-alignments. If it is set to 0, the old scheme for chimeric detection, which only considered unique alignments, will be used. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑chim‑multimap‑score‑range CHIM_MULTIMAP_SCORE_RANGE No The score range for multi-mapping chimeras below the best chimeric score. This option only works with --max-chim-multimap > 1. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 1)

Tool ‑‑chim‑score‑non‑gtag CHIM_SCORE_NON_GTAG No The penalty for a non-GT/AG chimeric junction. (default: -1)

Tool ‑‑min‑non‑chim‑score‑drop MIN_NON_CHIM_SCORE_DROP No To trigger chimeric detection, the drop in the best non-chimeric alignment score with respect to the read length has to be smaller than this value. Must be greater than or equal to 0. (default: 20)

Tool ‑‑out‑chim‑format OUT_CHIM_FORMAT No Formatting type for the Chimeric.out.junction file. Possible types are {0, 1}. If type 0, there will be no comment lines/headers. If type 1, there will be comment lines at the end of the file: command line and Nreads: total, unique, multi. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑two‑pass‑mode TWO_PASS_MODE No Two-pass mapping mode. The string can be "None" for one-pass mapping or "Basic" for basic two-pass mapping, with all first pass junctions inserted into the genome indices on the fly. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑out‑chim‑type OUT_CHIM_TYPE No Type of chimeric output. This string can be "Junctions" for Chimeric.out.junction, "WithinBAM" for main aligned BAM files (Aligned.*.bam), "WithinBAM_HardClip" for hard-clipping in the CIGAR for supplemental chimeric alignments, or "WithinBAM_SoftClip" for soft-clipping in the CIGAR for supplemental chimeric alignments.

Tool ‑‑no‑markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.

Tool ‑‑read‑name‑separator READ_NAME_SEPARATOR [READ_NAME_SEPARATOR ...] No Character(s) separating the part of the read names that will be trimmed in output (read name after space is always trimmed). (default: /)

Tool ‑‑soloType No SOLOTYPE Type of single-cell RNA-seq. Can be "None" for no single-cell RNA-seq or "Droplet" for droplet single-cell RNA-seq. (default: None)

Tool ‑‑soloBarcodeReadLength SOLOBARCODEREADLENGTH No Length of the barcode read (the read containing cell barcode and UMI). If set to 0, barcode length equals the sum of cell barcode and UMI lengths. (default: 0)

Tool ‑‑soloCBwhitelist SOLOCBWHITELIST No Path to file containing whitelist of cell barcodes. Required for --soloType Droplet.

Tool ‑‑soloCBstart SOLOCBSTART No Cell barcode start position (1-based) in the barcode read. (default: 1)

Tool ‑‑soloCBlen SOLOCBLEN No Cell barcode length. (default: 16)

Tool ‑‑soloUMIstart SOLOUMISTART No UMI start position (1-based) in the barcode read. (default: 17)

Tool ‑‑soloUMIlen SOLOUMILEN No UMI length. (default: 10)

Tool ‑‑soloFeatures SOLOFEATURES [SOLOFEATURES ...] No Features type for which the UMI counts per Cell Barcode are collected. Can include one or more of: Gene, SJ, GeneFull. (default: ['Gene'])

Tool ‑‑soloStrand SOLOSTRAND No Strand for UMI-deduplication. Can be "Unstranded", "Forward", or "Reverse". (default: Forward)

Tool ‑‑quantMode QUANTMODE [QUANTMODE ...] No Types of quantification requested. Can include: TranscriptomeSAM - output SAM/BAM alignments to transcriptome into a separate file, GeneCounts - output gene counts in ReadsPerGene.out.tab file

Performance ‑‑num‑threads NUM_THREADS No Number of worker threads per GPU stream. (default: 4)

Performance ‑‑enable‑gpu‑helper‑threads ENABLE_GPU_HELPER_THREADS No Number of worker threads that are enabled to share workload with the GPU. A small number of such threads can improve the overall performance on GPUs with lower compute capabilities. (default: 0)

Performance ‑‑num‑streams‑per‑gpu NUM_STREAMS_PER_GPU No Number of streams per GPU. (default: 2)

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.

Performance ‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None)

Performance ‑‑gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.

Performance ‑‑use‑gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite . Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.

Performance ‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)

Performance ‑‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode. (default: False)

Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.

Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.

Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)

Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.

Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.

Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.

Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.