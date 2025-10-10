NVIDIA Parabricks WDL/Nextflow Workflows

Parabricks containers are compatible with WDL and NextFlow for building customized workflows, combining GPU and CPU-powered tasks with different compute requirements, and deploying at scale.

These enable workflows to be deployed on cloud batch services and local clusters, such as SLURM, in a well-managed process, pulling from a combination of Parabricks and third-party containers, and running these on pre-defined nodes.

For more information on running these workflows, and to view the open-source reference workflows, which can be easily forked/edited, visit the Parabricks Workflows repository. This repository includes recommended instance configurations for deploying the GPU-based tools on cloud and you can easily fork or edit it.