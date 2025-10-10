Frequently asked questions

For hardware, at least one supported GPU. How much memory you need depends on how many CPU cores you have. See Hardware Requirements for more details.

For software, Parabricks comes as a Docker container so you'll need nvidia-docker2 and an OS that supports it. You'll also need a version of the NVIDIA driver that is compatible with CUDA 12.9 (for example 535, 550, 570, 575, or similar). See Software Requirements for more details.

That's all - because Parabricks comes as a Docker container no additional software installation is required.