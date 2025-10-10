Getting Started

This section describes what you need to know to get started with Parabricks and how to make the best use of your hardware.

The Installation Requirements section covers both hardware and software requirements.

The GettingStarted/GettingTheSoftware:getting the software section describes how to get Parabricks. Parabricks is delivered as a Docker container so getting it is as simple as a docker pull command.

Running NVIDIA Parabricks covers the basics of running Parabricks along with the more common Docker options used.

Getting the Best Performance covers how to get the optimal performance out of your GPU.