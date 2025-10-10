Installation Requirements

All tools require at least 16 GB of GPU memory per GPU. The following tools have defaults that require more than 16 GB but have options to lower the device memory usage to fit on devices with 16 GB of GPU memory.

giraffe (vg giraffe + GATK): Default configuration requires at least 40 GB of GPU memory per GPU. To use a 16 GB GPU, use the --low-memory option. More details on tuning the configuration for GPUs with various memory sizes can be found in giraffe -- Useful Options for Performance.

haplotypecaller and mutectcaller: Default configurations require at least 18 GB of GPU memory per GPU. To use a 16 GB GPU, use the --htvc-low-memory and --mutect-low-memory options, respectively.

minimap2: Default configuration requires at least 18 GB of GPU memory per GPU. To use a 16 GB GPU, use the --low-memory option.