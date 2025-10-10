Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Parabricks is a free software suite for performing secondary analysis of next generation sequencing (NGS) DNA and RNA data. Parabricks was built from the ground up by GPU computing and Deep Learning experts wanting to develop the fastest and most efficient implementation of common genomics algorithms used in secondary analysis.

Key Features

Parabricks features the following:

  • Delivers results at blazing fast speeds at no cost.

  • Analyzes 30x WGS (whole human genome) data in about 10 minutes, instead of 30 hours for other CPU-based methods.

  • The output matches commonly used software, making it simple to verify the accuracy of the output.

  • Integrates tightly with GPUs that take raw data and transforms it based on user requirements. The GPUs also excel at performing data-parallel computations more effectively than traditional CPU-based solutions.

  • Delivers major improvements in throughput for common analytical tasks in genomics, including ßgermline and somatic analysis.

Learn more at the Parabricks developer page.

Performance

This table below highlights a few benchmarks on two popular NVIDIA GPUs using 30x whole genome Illumina data.

Typical Performance on selected GPUs, in minutes.

NVIDIA H100 SXM GPU

NVIDIA L4 GPU

Lowest cost/sample

2 GPUs

4 GPUs

2 GPUs

4 GPUs

Giraffe
(Paired-End)

 60.10 37.68 81.43 44.57

fq2bam (BWA-MEM)
(Paired-End)

 10.10 7.28 35.10 19.28
DeepVariant 7.60 5.90 13.83 8.03
HaplotypeCaller 8.63 4.17 14.2 7.03

These numbers were gathered by the NVIDIA Perflab team using Parabricks v4.5.0 with internal nodes. Only use them for reference. Speeds may vary depending on the data set, GPU instance, host CPU, memory availability, and other factors.

How can I get Parabricks?

Parabricks is freely available as a public container on NGC for use on-premises or any cloud service platforms and providers. You can learn more about Parabricks on our webpage, including how to purchase enterprise support for Parabricks through NVIDIA AI Enterprise with guaranteed response times, priority security notifications and access to AI experts from NVIDIA. Users on DGX Cloud are able to utilize NVIDIA AI Enterprise for free.

Refer to the following Cloud Startup guides for more information on using Parabricks in the cloud:

Available Tools

Parabricks supports the tools shown below:


Additionally, the Parabricks tool suite provides a number of variant calling pipelines that are each a combination of several individual tools, combining into one tool what would otherwise be a multi-step process. These pipelines are:


