Bug Fixes
mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a random segfault in bamOut mode.
haplotypecaller: Fixed an "allele out of index" bug in gvcf mode.
haplotypecaller: Fixed an GPU shared memory overflow bug in gvcf mode.
haplotypecaller, mutectcaller and deepvariant: Fixed a wrong return value 0 when the run fails.
minimap2: Corrected banner name when running minimap2.
minimap2: Fixed overflow issue in postsort.
minimap2: Removed max read size requirement that made some inputs unable to run.
fq2bamfast: Fix for edge case (related to multiple hits) with
-Coption in BWA MEM to copy auxiliary tags from FASTQ comments.