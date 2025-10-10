Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
mutectcaller:

  • Fixed a crash which occurred if the HG tag value equaled -1 when passing --mutect-bam-output.

haplotypecaller:

  • Fixed a crash which occurred if the HG tag value equaled -1 when passing --htvc-bam-output.

rna_fq2bam:

  • Fixed a crash in the wrapper when passing --out-sam-unmapped Within_KeepPairs.

fq2bam:

  • Fixed a deadlock issue that occurred with certain datasets during GPU-accelerated CRAM write operation. (--gpuwrite).

minimap2:

  • Fixed a deadlock issue that occurred with certain datasets during GPU-accelerated CRAM write operation. (--gpuwrite).

  • Fixed an issue that caused some large reads to not be processed by the fastq reader.

deepsomatic:

  • Fixed a crash that occurred in certain edge cases, such as with chromosome MAP2K3_chr17_22578583_22605165, related to handling supported reads.
