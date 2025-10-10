Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0  Improvements

Improvements

Tool Updates

bamsort:

  • Supports CRAM file write on queryname-based sorting. It auto-detects cram file extension on output file.

mutectcaller:

  • Adds the following new options:

    • --mutect-germline-resource

    • --mutect-alleles

    • --force-call-filtered-alleles

deepvariant:

  • Updates to match the baseline version v1.6.

minimap2:

  • Reduced reader buffer size to shorten the time it takes to start processing.

fq2bamfast

  • Speed improvements.

  • Added support for BWA MEM options: -B (values up to 15), -T, -L, and -U.

  • Added support for reads longer than 500 bp using CPU recovery mode (note that speed will be slower and memory usage will be higher). Set --max-read-length to the desired max read length for the FASTQ filter.

Improvements spanning multiple tools

  • Better messaging in filehandle when reading index files to avoid user confusion.

  • Better error checking when reading FASTQ files: checks that each FASTQ read name line starts with '@'.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 10, 2025.
content here