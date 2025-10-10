Improvements
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
-
Added
--in-fq-listand
--in-se-fq-listsupport. You can specify a file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ file paths along with their corresponding read group information.
-
Recovery mode has been improved to avoid falling back to CPU—enhancing performance. This may happen often when an input FASTQ produces a large amount of SMEMs (SuperMaximal Exact Matches) per read.
-
Peak host memory use can be indirectly modified by changing
--bwa-normalized-queue-capacity.
-
Improved performance on devices with compute capability SM_90 (e.g. H100, H200) and SM_100 (e.g. B200).
-
Improved performance across the board.
-
Marking duplicates is now enabled by default. The option
--no-markdupshas been added to skip the marking duplicates step.
-
Added support for
--ref-paths. This option allows to specify an ordered list of paths in the graph and helps supporting pangenome graphs containing multiple reference paths in variant calling pipelines.
-
Added
--in-fq-listand
-
Added
--copy-commentwhich allows the user to copy FASTQ comments to BAM output via the auxiliary tag. Similar to
-Cin fq2bam and BWA-MEM.
-
Added
--markdups-single-ended-start-endto mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.
-
Added support for
--presetoptions
spliceand
splice:hq.
-
Performance improvements.
-
Added
--max-queue-readsand
--nstreamsperformance options.
-
Added
--num-streams-per-gputo support multiple GPU streams.
-
Faster force-variant call
--mutect-allelesin mutectcaller.
-
Faster force-variant call
--htvc-allelesin haplotypecaller.
-
Added support for
--keep_legacy_allele_counter_behavior.
-
Added
--use-tf32to utilize tensor cores during inference to achieve better performance on Ampere+ GPUs. Note the accuracy might be slightly impacted because of tf32 lower precision.
Support for the following NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architectures: SM_100 and SM_120.
Improved error messaging when Parabricks receives signals from the OS, such as out-of-memory (OOM) killer events.