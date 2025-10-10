4.0.0-1 Release Notes

There is no license required to use NVIDIA Parabricks. The container works out of the box once downloaded.

Users who would like Enterprise Support can purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise licenses, which provides full-stack support for Parabricks and many other NVIDIA software offerings.

To inquire about Enterprise Support for Parabricks, please reach out to the NVIDIA genomics team at https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/clara/genomics/ ￼