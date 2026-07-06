4.7.1-1 Release Notes

Added partition mode ( --run-partition ), which runs one process per partition to more efficiently split work across multiple GPUs. The --bwa-gpu-num-per-partition option controls the number of GPUs each partition drives (default: 2).

Increased the maximum read size supported for processing on GPU to 1024 bp. The maximum read size to process on GPU can be controlled via --max-read-size-gpu , where valid values are 512 or 1024 bp and the default remains 512 bp. In either mode, larger reads will continue to go to CPU recovery.