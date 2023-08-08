deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v010/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/launch.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import re import sys import wandb import mlflow import time import torch import torch.cuda.profiler as profiler from typing import Union , Dict , Tuple from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager , gather_loss from .wandb import alert from .console import PythonLogger [docs] class LaunchLogger ( object ): """Modulus Launch logger An abstracted logger class that takes care of several fundamental logging functions. This class should first be initialized and then used via a context manager. This will auto compute epoch metrics. This is the standard logger for Modulus examples. Parameters ---------- name_space : str Namespace of logger to use. This will define the loggers title in the console and the wandb group the metric is plotted epoch : int, optional Current epoch, by default 1 num_mini_batch : Union[int, None], optional Number of mini-batches used to calculate the epochs progress, by default None profile : bool, optional Profile code using nvtx markers, by default False mini_batch_log_freq : int, optional Frequency to log mini-batch losses, by default 100 epoch_alert_freq : Union[int, None], optional Epoch frequency to send training alert, by default None Example ------- >>> from modulus.launch.logging import LaunchLogger >>> LaunchLogger.initialize() >>> epochs = 3 >>> for i in range(epochs): ... with LaunchLogger("Train", epoch=i) as log: ... # Log 3 mini-batches manually ... log.log_minibatch({"loss": 1.0}) ... log.log_minibatch({"loss": 2.0}) ... log.log_minibatch({"loss": 3.0}) """ _instances = {} console_backend = True wandb_backend = False mlflow_backend = False tensorboard_backend = False enable_profiling = False mlflow_run = None mlflow_client = None def __new__ ( cls , name_space , * args , ** kwargs ): # If namespace already has an instance just return that if name_space in cls . _instances : return cls . _instances [ name_space ] # Otherwise create new singleton instance for this namespace self = super () . __new__ ( cls ) # don't pass remaining parameters to object.__new__ cls . _instances [ name_space ] = self # Constructor set up to only be ran once by a logger self . pyLogger = PythonLogger ( name_space ) self . total_iteration_index = None # Distributed self . root = True if DistributedManager . is_initialized (): self . root = DistributedManager () . rank == 0 # Profiler utils if torch . cuda . is_available (): self . profiler = torch . autograd . profiler . emit_nvtx ( enabled = cls . enable_profiling ) self . start_event = torch . cuda . Event ( enable_timing = True ) self . end_event = torch . cuda . Event ( enable_timing = True ) else : self . profiler = None return self def __init__ ( self , name_space : str , epoch : int = 1 , num_mini_batch : Union [ int , None ] = None , profile : bool = False , mini_batch_log_freq : int = 100 , epoch_alert_freq : Union [ int , None ] = None , ): self . name_space = name_space self . mini_batch_index = 0 self . minibatch_losses = {} self . epoch_losses = {} self . mini_batch_log_freq = mini_batch_log_freq self . epoch_alert_freq = epoch_alert_freq self . epoch = epoch self . num_mini_batch = num_mini_batch self . profile = profile # Init initial iteration based on current epoch if self . total_iteration_index is None : if num_mini_batch is not None : self . total_iteration_index = ( epoch - 1 ) * num_mini_batch else : self . total_iteration_index = 0 # Set x axis metric to epoch for this namespace if self . wandb_backend : wandb . define_metric ( name_space + "/mini_batch_*" , step_metric = "iter" ) wandb . define_metric ( name_space + "/*" , step_metric = "epoch" ) [docs] def log_minibatch ( self , losses : Dict [ str , float ]): """Logs metrics for a mini-batch epoch This function should be called every mini-batch iteration. It will accumulate loss values over a datapipe. At the end of a epoch the average of these losses from each mini-batch will get calculated. Parameters ---------- losses : Dict[str, float] Dictionary of metrics/loss values to log """ self . mini_batch_index += 1 self . total_iteration_index += 1 for name , value in losses . items (): if name not in self . minibatch_losses : self . minibatch_losses [ name ] = 0 self . minibatch_losses [ name ] += value # Log of mini-batch loss if self . mini_batch_index % self . mini_batch_log_freq == 0 : # Backend Logging mini_batch_metrics = {} for name , value in losses . items (): mini_batch_metrics [ f " { self . name_space } /mini_batch_ { name } " ] = value self . _log_backends ( mini_batch_metrics , step = ( "iter" , self . total_iteration_index ) ) # Console if self . root : message = f "Mini-Batch Losses:" for name , value in losses . items (): message += f " { name } = { value : 10.3e } ," message = message [: - 1 ] # If we have datapipe length we can get a percent complete if self . num_mini_batch : mbp = 100 * ( float ( self . mini_batch_index ) / self . num_mini_batch ) message = f "[ { mbp : .02f } %] " + message self . pyLogger . log ( message ) [docs] def log_epoch ( self , losses : Dict [ str , float ]): """Logs metrics for a single epoch Parameters ---------- losses : Dict[str, float] Dictionary of metrics/loss values to log """ for name , value in losses . items (): self . epoch_losses [ name ] = value def __enter__(self): self.mini_batch_index = 0 self.minibatch_losses = {} self.epoch_losses = {} # Trigger profiling if self.profile and self.profiler: self.logger.warning(f"Starting profile for epoch {self.epoch}") self.profiler.__enter__() profiler.start() # Timing stuff if torch.cuda.is_available(): self.start_event.record() else: self.start_event = time.time() if self.mlflow_backend: self.mlflow_client.update_run(self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, "RUNNING") return self def __exit__(self, exc_type, exc_value, exc_tb): # Abnormal exit dont log if exc_type is not None: if self.mlflow_backend: self.mlflow_client.set_terminated( self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, status="KILLED" ) return # Gather mini-batch losses for name, value in self.minibatch_losses.items(): process_loss = value / self.mini_batch_index self.epoch_losses[name] = process_loss # Compute global loss if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and DistributedManager().distributed: self.epoch_losses[f"Global {name}"] = gather_loss(process_loss) if self.root: # Console printing # TODO: add out of total epochs progress message = f"Epoch {self.epoch} Metrics:" for name, value in self.epoch_losses.items(): message += f" {name} = {value:10.3e}," message = message[:-1] self.pyLogger.info(message) metrics = { f"{self.name_space}/{key}": value for key, value in self.epoch_losses.items() } # Exit profiling if self.profile and self.profiler: self.logger.warning("Ending profile") self.profiler.__exit__() profiler.end() # Timing stuff, TODO: histograms not line plots if torch.cuda.is_available(): self.end_event.record() torch.cuda.synchronize() # Returns milliseconds # https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/generated/torch.cuda.Event.html#torch.cuda.Event.elapsed_time epoch_time = self.start_event.elapsed_time(self.end_event) / 1000.0 else: end_event = time.time() epoch_time = end_event - self.start_event # Return MS for time / iter time_per_iter = 1000 * epoch_time / max([1, self.mini_batch_index]) if self.root: message = f"Epoch Execution Time: {epoch_time:10.3e}s" message += f", Time/Iter: {time_per_iter:10.3e}ms" self.pyLogger.info(message) metrics[f"{self.name_space}/Epoch Time (s)"] = epoch_time metrics[f"{self.name_space}/Time per iter (ms)"] = time_per_iter self._log_backends(metrics, step=("epoch", self.epoch)) # TODO this should be in some on delete method / clean up if self.mlflow_backend: self.mlflow_client.set_terminated( self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, status="FINISHED" ) # Alert if ( self.epoch_alert_freq and self.root and self.epoch % self.epoch_alert_freq == 0 ): if self.wandb_backend: # TODO: Make this a little more informative? alert( title=f"{sys.argv[0]} training progress report", text=f"Run {wandb.run.name} is at epoch {self.epoch}.", ) def _log_backends( self, metric_dict: Dict[str, float], step: Tuple[str, int] = None, print: bool = False, ): """Logs a dictionary of metrics to different supported backends Parameters ---------- metric_dict : Dict[str, float] Metric dictionary step : Tuple[str, int], optional Tuple containing (step name, step index), by default None print : bool, optional Print metrics, by default False """ # MLFlow Logging if self.mlflow_backend: for key, value in metric_dict.items(): # If value is None just skip if value is None: continue # Keys only allow alpha numeric, ., -, /, _ and spaces key = re.sub("[^a-zA-Z0-9\.\-\s\/\_]+", "", key) self.mlflow_client.log_metric( self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, key, value, step=step[1] ) # WandB Logging if self.wandb_backend: # For WandB send step in as a metric # Step argument in lod function does not work with multiple log calls at # different intervals metric_dict[step[0]] = step[1] wandb.log(metric_dict) [docs] @classmethod def toggle_wandb ( cls , value : bool ): """Toggle WandB logging Parameters ---------- value : bool Use WandB logging """ cls . wandb_backend = value [docs] @classmethod def toggle_mlflow ( cls , value : bool ): """Toggle MLFlow logging Parameters ---------- value : bool Use MLFlow logging """ cls . mlflow_backend = value [docs] @staticmethod def initialize ( use_wandb : bool = False , use_mlflow : bool = False ): """Initialize logging singleton Parameters ---------- use_wandb : bool, optional Use WandB logging, by default False use_mlflow : bool, optional Use MLFlow logging, by default False """ if wandb . run is None and use_wandb : PythonLogger () . warning ( "WandB not initialized, turning off" ) use_wandb = False if LaunchLogger . mlflow_run is None and use_mlflow : PythonLogger () . warning ( "MLFlow not initialized, turning off" ) use_mlflow = False if use_wandb : LaunchLogger . toggle_wandb ( True ) wandb . define_metric ( "epoch" ) wandb . define_metric ( "iter" ) if use_mlflow : LaunchLogger . toggle_mlflow ( True )