NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo is an open-source deep-learning framework for building, training, fine-tuning and inferring Physics AI models using state-of-the-art SciML methods for AI4science and engineering.

PhysicsNeMo provides python modules to compose scalable and optimized training and inference pipelines to explore, develop, validate and deploy AI models that combine physics knowledge with data, enabling real-time predictions.

modulus_sym
Overview
NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo is an open-source deep-learning framework for building, training, fine-tuning and inferring Physics AI models using state-of-the-art SciML methods for AI4science and engineering.
Click here to learn more
modulus_sym
NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Documentation
Documentation for using the current NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Framework release.
Click here to learn more

Additional resources to help you plan when using PhysicsNeMo.

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo GitHub
GitHub Repo for PhysicsNeMo
Browse
NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Container on NGC
Container with all the PhysicsNeMo components and dependencies pre-installed, ready to use.
Browse
NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo Forums
Join PhysicsNeMo Forums for questions and discussions
Browse

For documentation of earlier releases, please reach out to us via email at: physicsnemo-team@nvidia.com