deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v010/_modules/modulus/launch/utils/checkpoint.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import glob
import re
import torch
import modulus
from typing import Union, List, NewType, Dict
from pathlib import Path
from torch.optim.lr_scheduler import _LRScheduler
from torch.cuda.amp import GradScaler
from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager
from modulus.utils.capture import _StaticCapture
from modulus.launch.logging import PythonLogger
optimizer = NewType("optimizer", torch.optim)
scheduler = NewType("scheduler", _LRScheduler)
scaler = NewType("scaler", GradScaler)
checkpoint_logging = PythonLogger("checkpoint")
def _get_checkpoint_filename(
path: str,
base_name: str = "checkpoint",
index: Union[int, None] = None,
saving: bool = False,
) -> str:
"""Gets the file name /path of checkpoint
This function has three different ways of providing a checkout filename:
- If supplied an index this will return the checkpoint name using that index.
- If index is None and saving is false, this will get the checkpoint with the
largest index (latest save).
- If index is None and saving is true, it will return the next valid index file name
which is calculated by indexing the largest checkpoint index found by one.
Parameters
----------
path : str
Path to checkpoints
base_name: str, optional
Base file name, by default checkpoint
index : Union[int, None], optional
Checkpoint index, by default None
saving : bool, optional
Get filename for saving a new checkpoint, by default False
Returns
-------
str
Checkpoint file name
"""
# Get model parallel rank so all processes in the first model parallel group
# can save their checkpoint. In the case without model parallelism,
# model_parallel_rank should be the same as the process rank itself and
# only rank 0 saves
manager = DistributedManager()
model_parallel_rank = (
manager.group_rank("model_parallel") if manager.distributed else 0
)
# Input file name
checkpoint_filename = str(
Path(path).resolve() / f"{base_name}.{model_parallel_rank}"
)
# If epoch is provided load that file
if index is not None:
checkpoint_filename = checkpoint_filename + f".{index}"
checkpoint_filename += ".pt"
# Otherwise try loading the latest epoch or rolling checkpoint
else:
file_names = []
for fname in glob.glob(checkpoint_filename + "*.pt", recursive=False):
file_names.append(Path(fname).name)
if len(file_names) > 0:
# If checkpoint from a null index save exists load that
# This is the most likely line to error since it will fail with
# invalid checkpoint names
file_idx = [
int(re.sub(f"^{base_name}.{model_parallel_rank}.|.pt", "", fname))
for fname in file_names
]
file_idx.sort()
# If we are saving index by 1 to get the next free file name
if saving:
checkpoint_filename = checkpoint_filename + f".{file_idx[-1]+1}"
else:
checkpoint_filename = checkpoint_filename + f".{file_idx[-1]}"
checkpoint_filename += ".pt"
else:
checkpoint_filename += ".0.pt"
return checkpoint_filename
def _unique_model_names(
models: List[torch.nn.Module],
) -> Dict[str, torch.nn.Module]:
"""Util to clean model names and index if repeat names, will also strip DDP wrappers
if they exist.
Parameters
----------
model : List[torch.nn.Module]
List of models to generate names for
Returns
-------
Dict[str, torch.nn.Module]
Dictionary of model names and respective modules
"""
# Loop through provided models and set up base names
model_dict = {}
for model0 in models:
if hasattr(model0, "module"):
# Strip out DDP layer
model0 = model0.module
# Base name of model is meta.name unless pytorch model
base_name = model0.__class__.__name__
if isinstance(model0, modulus.Module):
base_name = model0.meta.name
# If we have multiple models of the same name, introduce another index
if base_name in model_dict:
model_dict[base_name].append(model0)
else:
model_dict[base_name] = [model0]
# Set up unique model names if needed
output_dict = {}
for key, model in model_dict.items():
if len(model) > 1:
for i, model0 in enumerate(model):
output_dict[key + str(i)] = model0
else:
output_dict[key] = model[0]
return output_dict
[docs]def save_checkpoint(
path: str,
models: Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None] = None,
optimizer: Union[optimizer, None] = None,
scheduler: Union[scheduler, None] = None,
scaler: Union[scaler, None] = None,
epoch: Union[int, None] = None,
) -> None:
"""Training checkpoint saving utility
This will save a training checkpoint in the provided path following the file naming
convention "checkpoint.{model parallel id}.{epoch/index}.pt". The load checkpoint
method in Modulus core can then be used to read this file.
Parameters
----------
path : str
Path to save the training checkpoint
models : Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None], optional
A single or list of PyTorch models, by default None
optimizer : Union[optimizer, None], optional
Optimizer, by default None
scheduler : Union[scheduler, None], optional
Learning rate scheduler, by default None
scaler : Union[scaler, None], optional
AMP grad scaler. Will attempt to save on in static capture if none provided, by
default None
epoch : Union[int, None], optional
Epoch checkpoint to load. If none this will save the checkpoint in the next
valid index, by default None
"""
# Create checkpoint directory if it does not exist
if not Path(path).is_dir():
checkpoint_logging.warning(
f"Output directory {path} does not exist, will " "attempt to create"
)
Path(path).mkdir(parents=True, exist_ok=True)
# == Saving model checkpoint ==
if models:
if not isinstance(models, list):
models = [models]
models = _unique_model_names(models)
for name, model in models.items():
# Get full file path / name
file_name = _get_checkpoint_filename(path, name, index=epoch, saving=True)
# Save state dictionary
if isinstance(model, modulus.Module):
model.save(file_name)
else:
torch.save(model.state_dict(), file_name)
checkpoint_logging.success(f"Saved model state dictionary: {file_name}")
# == Saving training checkpoint ==
checkpoint_dict = {}
# Optimizer state dict
if optimizer:
checkpoint_dict["optimizer_state_dict"] = optimizer.state_dict()
# Scheduler state dict
if scheduler:
checkpoint_dict["scheduler_state_dict"] = scheduler.state_dict()
# Scheduler state dict
if scaler:
checkpoint_dict["scaler_state_dict"] = scaler.state_dict()
# Static capture is being used, save its grad scaler
elif _StaticCapture.scaler_singleton:
checkpoint_dict[
"scaler_state_dict"
] = _StaticCapture.scaler_singleton.state_dict()
# Output file name
output_filename = _get_checkpoint_filename(path, index=epoch, saving=True)
if epoch:
checkpoint_dict["epoch"] = epoch
# Save checkpoint to memory
if bool(checkpoint_dict):
torch.save(
checkpoint_dict,
output_filename,
)
checkpoint_logging.success(f"Saved training checkpoint: {output_filename}")
[docs]def load_checkpoint(
path: str,
models: Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None] = None,
optimizer: Union[optimizer, None] = None,
scheduler: Union[scheduler, None] = None,
scaler: Union[scaler, None] = None,
epoch: Union[int, None] = None,
device: Union[str, torch.device] = "cpu",
) -> int:
"""Checkpoint loading utility
This loader is designed to be used with the save checkpoint utility in Modulus
Launch. Given a path, this method will try to find a checkpoint and load state
dictionaries into the provided training objects.
Parameters
----------
path : str
Path to training checkpoint
models : Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None], optional
A single or list of PyTorch models, by default None
optimizer : Union[optimizer, None], optional
Optimizer, by default None
scheduler : Union[scheduler, None], optional
Learning rate scheduler, by default None
scaler : Union[scaler, None], optional
AMP grad scaler, by default None
epoch : Union[int, None], optional
Epoch checkpoint to load. If none is provided this will attempt to load the
checkpoint with the largest index, by default None
device : Union[str, torch.device], optional
Target device, by default "cpu"
Returns
-------
int
Loaded epoch
"""
# Check if checkpoint directory exists
if not Path(path).is_dir():
checkpoint_logging.warning(
f"Provided checkpoint directory {path} does not exist, skipping load"
)
return 0
# == Loading model checkpoint ==
if models:
if not isinstance(models, list):
models = [models]
models = _unique_model_names(models)
for name, model in models.items():
# Get full file path / name
file_name = _get_checkpoint_filename(path, name, index=epoch)
if not Path(file_name).exists():
checkpoint_logging.error(
f"Could not find valid model file {file_name}, skipping load"
)
continue
# Load state dictionary
if isinstance(model, modulus.Module):
model.load(file_name)
else:
model.load_state_dict(torch.load(file_name, map_location=device))
checkpoint_logging.success(
f"Loaded model state dictionary {file_name} to device {device}"
)
# == Loading training checkpoint ==
checkpoint_filename = _get_checkpoint_filename(path, index=epoch)
if not Path(checkpoint_filename).is_file():
checkpoint_logging.warning(
"Could not find valid checkpoint file, skipping load"
)
return 0
checkpoint_dict = torch.load(checkpoint_filename, map_location=device)
checkpoint_logging.success(
f"Loaded checkpoint file {checkpoint_filename} to device {device}"
)
# Optimizer state dict
if optimizer and "optimizer_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict:
optimizer.load_state_dict(checkpoint_dict["optimizer_state_dict"])
checkpoint_logging.success("Loaded optimizer state dictionary")
# Scheduler state dict
if scheduler and "scheduler_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict:
scheduler.load_state_dict(checkpoint_dict["scheduler_state_dict"])
checkpoint_logging.success("Loaded scheduler state dictionary")
# Scheduler state dict
if "scaler_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict:
if scaler:
scaler.load_state_dict(checkpoint_dict["scaler_state_dict"])
checkpoint_logging.success("Loaded grad scaler state dictionary")
else:
# Load into static capture for initialization
_StaticCapture.scaler_dict = checkpoint_dict["scaler_state_dict"]
epoch = 0
if "epoch" in checkpoint_dict:
epoch = checkpoint_dict["epoch"]
return epoch