deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v020/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/utils.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import torch from datetime import datetime from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager [docs] def create_ddp_group_tag ( group_name : str = None ) -> str : """Creates a common group tag for logging For some reason this does not work with multi-node. Seems theres a bug in PyTorch when one uses a distributed util before DDP Parameters ---------- group_name : str, optional Optional group name prefix. If None will use "DDP_Group_", by default None Returns ------- str Group tag """ dist = DistributedManager () if dist . rank == 0 : # Store time stamp as int tensor for broadcasting tint = lambda x : int ( datetime . now () . strftime ( f "% { x } " )) time_index = torch . IntTensor ( [ tint ( x ) for x in [ "m" , "d" , "y" , "H" , "M" , "S" ]] ) . to ( dist . device ) else : time_index = torch . IntTensor ([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]) . to ( dist . device ) if torch . distributed . is_available (): # Broadcast group ID to all processes torch . distributed . broadcast ( time_index , src = 0 ) time_string = f " { time_index [ 0 ] } / { time_index [ 1 ] } / { time_index [ 2 ] } _ \ { time_index [ 3 ] } - { time_index [ 4 ] } - { time_index [ 5 ] } " if group_name is None : group_name = "DDP_Group" return group_name + "_" + time_string